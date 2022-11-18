Belfast Telegraph Property Awards: Housebuilder chief named personality of year at awards’ triumphant return

Patrick McGinnis, founder of Braidwater Group, was joined by his wife Breda as he collected the award for Property Personality of the Year from Eoin Brannigan, Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life Editor in Chief, and Claire McAllister, business sales and service manager, Electric Ireland

The head of one of Northern Ireland’s best-known housebuilders has been named property personality of the year at the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards in partnership with Electric Ireland.

The awards, which picked winners across 19 categories, were held for the first time since 2019. Electric Ireland, the third-biggest electricity supplier in Northern Ireland, returned as headline sponsor of the prestigious event.

Around 600 estate agents, solicitors, architects and other professionals attended the lunchtime event, hosted by comedian Tim McGarry, at Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Clare McAllister, head of business sales and service at Electric Ireland, said the awards recognised the great talent and expertise within the sector.

"This year’s event was particularly special with the event returning after a three year gap due to Covid, enabling the industry to come together to further build relationships and to celebrate the success that has been achieved,” she said.

“I would like to congratulate all those who won an award today and commend everyone within the sector, which makes such a valuable contribution to the Northern Ireland economy.

"As we look forward to 2023, the industry will face a more challenging economic environment. However, with the skillset and resilience that there is within the property sector in Northern Ireland which is one of the most affordable regions of the UK, I am confident that we will overcome the challenges ahead to help drive a more prosperous and sustainable economy.”

Patrick McGinnis, founder and managing director of Braidwater Group, was named property professional of the year, praised by the judges for his contribution to house-building in Northern Ireland. He built his first house in Gortgare, Co Londonderry, in 1973.

Since then, the company has grown into a major housebuilder, winning awards for private and social housing developments throughout Northern Ireland.

Welcoming guests, Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life editor in chief Eoin Brannigan said: “This is our sixth year and we are delighted to see how much the event has grown. Back in 2014, we had 250 guests in the room – today there are well over 600 and even with that we still had a waiting list for cancellations.”

There were nine senior professionals from the property industry on the judging panel, chaired by Dr Sharon McClements, president of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) in Northern Ireland.

Mr Brannigan thanked them for their diligence, adding: “Judging takes a considerable amount of time. Reading, sifting, selecting, discussing, are all part of the judging job and we are indebted to the panel led by Dr McClements.”

He added: “We could not run these awards without the support of our sponsors and to that end, I’m delighted to welcome back Electric Ireland as our overall title sponsor

“I would also like to acknowledge our other category sponsors – Mills Selig; WH Stephens; TLT; A&L Goodbody; Carson McDowell; McQuillan Companies; Wilson Nesbitt; Fibrus; Close Brothers; Property News; Barrett Group; Shoosmiths; Openreach; RTU; Millar McCall Wylie and Advantage Structural Warranties.”

CPS Property was named residential estate agency of the year, multi-branch, while McMillan McClure Estate Agents took home the residential estate agency of the year, sole branch.

Oakland Holdings won the property deal of the year awards because of the due diligence and preparatory work carried out to achieve the sale of its £87m speculative office development, Merchant Square in Belfast city centre.

The development, which is now fully let to business advisory firm PwC, was sold to a Middle Eastern investor.

According to the judges, Oakland Holdings efforts “convinced their client that Merchant Square in Belfast was a profitable proposal worthy of their long term investment”.

A supplement celebrating the Property Awards will be published with the Belfast Telegraph on November 29.

Winners and sponsors

Title Sponsor – Electric Ireland

1. Best Property Marketing of the Year Sponsor: Barrett Group Winner: Hagan Homes Ltd

2. Commercial Fit-out of the Year Sponsor: WH Stephens Winner: Gilbert-Ash

3. Residential Development of the Year Sponsor: Close Brothers Winner: Urban Property Solutions Ltd - The Merchant House Donaghadee

4. Best Interior Design of the Year Sponsor: Propertynews Winner: Alskea

5. Commercial Development of the Year Sponsor: Carson McDowell Winner: MRP Investments & Developments Limited – The Ewart

6. Innovative Use of Smart Home Technology Sponsor: Openreach Winner: Slemish Design Studio LLP

7. Best Property Management Company of the Year Sponsor: McQuillan Companies Winner: Lisney

8. Property Deal of the Year Sponsor: Wilson Nesbitt Winner: Oakland Holdings Limited

9. Residential Lettings Agency of the Year Sponsor: Fibrus Joint winners: Templeton Robinson and McMillan McClure Estate Agents

10. Climate Company of the Year Sponsor: Millar McCall Wylie Winner: Fraser Millar

11. Architectural Practice of the Year (Commercial) Sponsor: Mills Selig Winner: Like Architects

12. Architectural Practice of the Year (Residential) Sponsor: Mills Selig Winner: Like Architects

13. Young Architect of the Year Sponsor: RTU Winner: Fergal Rainey - McGurk Architects

14. Commercial Estate Agency of the Year Sponsor: A&L Goodbody Winner: Osborne King

15. Young Agent of the Year Sponsor: Shoosmiths Winner: Tom Donnan - Lambert Smith Hampton

16. Property Legal Team of the Year Sponsor: Advantage Structural Warranties Winner: Wilson Nesbitt

17. Residential Estate Agency of the Year (Sole Branch) Sponsor: TLT Winner: McMillan McClure Estate Agents 18. Residential Estate Agency of the Year (Multi Branch) Sponsor: TLT Winner: CPS Property

19. Property Personality of the Year Sponsor: Electric Ireland Winner: Patrick McGinnis - Braidwater