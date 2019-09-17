Belfast Telegraph Property Awards sponsor Propertymark leads the way in setting high standards

Propertymark is delighted to announce its sponsorship of the Residential Lettings Agency of the Year category in the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards 2019.

Propertymark unites the experience of the leading property lettings and sales membership organisations NAEA, ARLA and NAVA to create a single voice promoting the highest professional standards across the property industry in Northern Ireland.

Re-launching as Propertymark in 2017, the organisation aims to become a quality standard among consumers in the market for all types of property transactions.

Daryl McIntosh, strategic development manager for Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: "We work to drive consumers to our 'Find an Expert' search to find an agent offering Propertymark Protection.

"We are absolutely delighted that our latest independent research has shown that consumer awareness (across both those in and out of the market for buying and selling) is up to 21%. We still have a long way to go but the progress is staggering in the space of only two years.

"The substance of our offer to consumers is that all Propertymark members are subject to conduct and disciplinary procedures, with penalties for those who fail to meet the expected standards, they offer client money protection if handling client funds, professional indemnity insurance and independent redress."

To enter the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards 2019, click here

To purchase tickets for the gala night, click here

Alongside this, the organisation continues to provide industry leading guidance to members across residential lettings and sales, auctioneering, commercial and inventories.

Member benefits are plentiful but include legal helplines, staffed by specialists supporting those working in each part of the UK and access to training which is discounted and delivered face to face and online.

It also includes HR support, regular updates on industry issues and of course use of the logo so that each member's clients know they have Propertymark Protection and are meeting higher standards than the law demands.

Mr McIntosh adds: "Lobbying by Propertymark has led to changes in the law and we continue to try to find opportunities to engage with authorities on issues including Houses in Multiple Occupation Act, tenant fees and licensing.

"ARLA Propertymark and NAEA Propertymark have long campaigned for industry regulation and higher mandatory standards to ensure that consumers are protected from rogue agents. The organisation has successfully convinced government of the need for client money protection and deposit protection to be mandatory.

"Recently, the recommendations of the Regulation of Property Agents (RoPA) working group were released by Ministry for Housing Communities & Local Government. We strongly support these recommendations and hope that the new government at Westminster will take these forwards."

Around 12,000 estate agency offices and more than 14,000 letting agents, along with auctioneers, valuers, commercial agents and professional inventory providers belong to Propertymark and display the 'Propertymark Protected' logo. Find out more at Propertymark.co.uk