Belfast Telegraph Property Awards: Your chance to take part

Entries are now open and businesses are encouraged to begin their submissions here

Today sees the launch of the eagerly awaited 2019 Belfast Telegraph Property Awards in partnership with Electric Ireland.

Last year record numbers of people from every part of the property industry competed for the chance to win one of our top awards.

Entries are now open in 14 categories covering every aspect of property, including selling, building and designing in Northern Ireland.

The awards aim to mark excellence, recognise outstanding achievements and provide agencies, developers, architects, designers and contractors with an ideal platform to showcase exceptional work.

Once again the industry will converge to celebrate at our gala awards ceremony in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast in November, hosted by Pamela Ballantine.

The event on November 15 will be the biggest yet with additional space allowing even more people to attend.

As ever our independent judging panel, made up of an eminent range of figures from the property world, is chaired again this year by Professor Alastair Adair, deputy vice-chancellor of Ulster University.

Also on the panel are Daryl McIntosh, National Association of Estate Agents; Padraig Venney, National House Building Council; Arleen Elliott, NI Law Society; Dan Corr, chair of the Chartered Institute of Housing; Donal McRandal, president-elect of the Royal Society of Ulster Architects; Susan Mason, acting regional director Northern Ireland, RICS; Mark Graham, CEO of Co-ownership Housing and Terry Robb, head of personal banking NI, Ulster Bank.

Electric Ireland is once again on board as the main sponsor of the awards with support in every category from a wide range of local businesses.

These include Wilson Nesbitt; Carson McDowell; A&L Goodbody; WH Stephens; Mills Selig; Barrett Group; Harry Corry; Savills; Openreach; RTU and TLT, and new category sponsors RG Sinclair & Co Ltd, Propertymark and Tughans.

Commenting on the launch of this year's awards, Clare McAllister, Electric Ireland residential manager, said: "As we look forward to the 2019 Property Awards, at Electric Ireland we are delighted to have again partnered with the Belfast Telegraph in recognising the worthy recipients and nominees for their contribution to Northern Ireland's property sector.

"We have been committed to businesses and communities across Northern Ireland since entering the market 21 years ago, with support that goes beyond offering energy solutions to include partnerships with the Darkness Into Light walks against suicide; the IFA and women's football at all levels and the GAA Minor Championships.

"In the business sector we have worked with the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and the Management Leadership Network over a number of years to offer leadership insights to businesses large and small.

"That commitment to local businesses is further reflected in our market-first SME Insights tool which provides an intricate breakdown of businesses' energy consumption so that business owners can manage and improve their consumption and reduce their carbon footprint.

"Our continued partnership with the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards allows us to continue engaging with our customers across both residential and business markets while supporting a sector integral to the economic prosperity of Northern Ireland."