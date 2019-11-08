Belfast Telegraph Sports Awards 2019: Send us your nominations

Entries will close on Monday, December 2

Chris Nelmes from The Boulevard launches the 2019 Belfast Telegraph Sports Awards along with recently retired Ulster and Ireland captain Rory Best.

The Belfast Telegraph Sports Awards are back for another year, with plenty of our biggest names vying once more for our top awards after another stellar year for Northern Irish sport.

Aiming for a hat-trick is motorcycling superstar Jonathan Rea, who retained his title last year when he walked away with the Sports Star of the Year crown.

He's fresh off the back off a fifth consecutive World Superbike title and will no doubt be right in the mix once again at the Belfast Telegraph Sports Awards ceremony, which will be held this year at the Crowne Plaza in Belfast on Monday, January 20.

Also aiming to retain their title will be 2018's Team of the Year, the Belfast Giants, who completed their first ever Elite League and Challenge Cup double.

However, we need your help and nominations to decide who is the most deserving of those and the rest of our coveted awards.

It couldn’t be easier to get involved either, with the option of nominating your favourite sporting star or team before our panel of expert judges have the final say on the winners of each category.

How to nominate

Like last year, we have set up a form on our website that will allow you to submit your nomination with ease — all you need to do is determine which award best suits the nominee from the list below and click the “Nominate now” link.

Guidelines have been provided within each form to help you put together your submission.

Sports Star of the Year

This award is given to a person from the province whose sporting performances or achievements are deemed to be outstanding. This category applies to high performance athletes in both the able-bodied and disability spheres. Recent winners have included Jonathan Rea, Carl Frampton, Michael Conlan and Rory McIlroy.

Malcolm Brodie Player of the Year

This award is given to an Ulster player whose sporting performances are identified with the province and whose performance and overall contribution are deemed outstanding. There are two awards in this category:

Platinum (for a full-time professional sportsperson)

Gold (for an amateur sportsperson)

Team of the Year

This awards is given to a team based in or identified with Ulster, whether club or composite, which has achieved remarkable success in the current year. There are two awards in this category:

Platinum (for a full-time professional team)

Gold (for an amateur team)

Young Player of the year

This award is given to an individual aged 19 or under on 31st December 2019 and identified with the province whose sporting performances or achievements are deemed outstanding.

Young Team of the year

This award is given to a team aged 19 or under on 31st December 2019 within the province whose sporting performances or achievements are deemed outstanding.

Manager/Coach of the year

This award is given to an individual identified within the province whose managing/coaching achievements are deemed outstanding. There are two awards in this category:

Platinum (for a full-time professional coach/manager)

Gold (for an amateur coach/manager)

Sportsperson with disability

This category is open to grassroots teams and individuals within the province who are involved in a recognised category of sport for people with a disability, whether as performers, organisers or supporters.

Game Changer Award

This is a female only category which aims to recognise an individual woman (age 18 and over) who has made an impact on the Northern Ireland sporting landscape in the past year, making it better and stronger for females. It is open to female athletes, coaches, administrators and is accessible for all levels of sport, from grassroots to professional. The award is sponsored by Electric Ireland.

George Best Breakthrough Award

This awards recognises a sporting individual who has made a spectacular rise during the past 12 months. This award is made by the sports writers of the Belfast Telegraph.

Rising Star Award

This category is awarded to a young competitor who has progressed in his or her field to the extent that the winner can confidently be expected to fulfil their potential at the top level in their sport.

Local Heroes Award

This award recognises special achievement at grassroots level. Nominations can be for clubs and/or individuals.

Hall of Fame

This award recognises an Ulster sportsperson whose contribution to sport through the years has been outstanding.

Special Recognition Award

This award recognises outstanding achievement and is an additional award agreed by the judges. At the judge’s discretion more than one award may be presented.

So what are you waiting for? Nominate your local sporting heroes today and join us at our gala event to find out who the winners are!

Tickets are available here.