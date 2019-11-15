Beth Robinson: Estate agent who built career after starting as secretary wins top prize at the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards

The founder of estate agency Templeton Robinson has won a top award at the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards, in partnership with Electric Ireland.

Beth Robinson was awarded Property Personality of the Year at the event held at the Crowne Plaza yesterday.

Beth started her career in property as a secretary in Brian Morton & Co estate agents, after which she went on to develop Templeton Robinson.

She went on to grow the company, giving it a presence across Belfast, Lisburn, North Down and further afield. It was also one of the first property firms here to embrace online advertising of homes for sale.

A specialist in all areas of residential property, sales, land and development appraisal and property management, Beth and her senior team now employ almost 60 staff across the region.

The judges awarded Beth the prestigious award "on the basis of proven performance and application of the highest standards within the industry".

They described her as "a true pioneer in the industry sparking the first-time potential house buyers camped outside an office for days to bag a new house and also the first person in Northern Ireland to sell a house online".

They added: "This person is passionate about upskilling and empowering their staff and has developed in-house bespoke training programmes as well as partnering with Ulster University and Queen's University Belfast to help develop young people's careers." Beth was one of 17 winners who were crowned at the glittering ceremony, which was attended by the best in the property business, including architects, residential and commercial agencies, interior designers and more.

One of the top diary dates in the property sector's calendar, the ceremony was hosted by broadcaster Pamela Ballantine, with Belfast comedian Paddy Raff entertaining the 600-strong crowd.

Now in its fifth year, the event rewards the high achievers in the property market, from top names to newcomers and individuals. This year's event received more entries than ever.

The panel tasked with selecting those winners included a number of construction, housing and property experts, who were led by professor Alastair Adair, deputy vice-chancellor of Ulster University.

Speaking at the Property Awards, Sarah Little, publishing director at Belfast Telegraph publisher INM (NI), said: "These awards are very important to the Belfast Telegraph as they highlight and celebrate the many sides of Northern Ireland that we seek to report on daily in print and online. The impact of the property industry is everywhere - it touches our economy, our environment, our heritage and our future."

Mrs Little thanked the 14 sponsors who supported the event, including title sponsor Electric Ireland.

New sponsors this year included Tughans, Propertymark and RG Sinclair and Co Ltd.

The winners and runners-up

Property Personality of the Year

Winner: Beth Robinson, Templeton Robinson

Residential Estate Agency of the Year (Multi Branch)

Winner: Templeton Robinson

Highly Commended: CPS Property

Commercial Estate Agency of the Year

Winner: Lisney

Highly Commended: Savills Ireland

Commercial Development of the Year

Winner: RMI Architects

Property Deal of the Year

Winner: Lotus Property

Highly Commended: Lisney

Commercial Fit-Out

Winner: Kimia Benam Architects Ltd

Residential Estate Agency (Sole Branch)

Winner: Colin Graham Residential

Best Property Management Company

Winner: Gordon Estates Management Limited

Residential Lettings Agency

Winner: Simon Brien Residential

Highly Commended: Pinpoint Property

Residential Development of the Year

Winner: Clanmil Housing Association

Highly Commended: Steadland and Alskea

Best Interior Design of the Year

Winner: Alskea Ltd

Best Property Marketing of the Year

Winner: Barnett Developments

Architectural Practice (Commercial)

Winner: McGurk Architects

Highly Commended: Todd Architects

Architectural Practice (Residential)

Winner: Slemish Design Studio Architects

Innovative Use of Smarthome Technology

Winner: Slemish Design Studio Architects

Young Architect

Winner: Emma Wright, White Ink Architects

Young Agent

Winner Commercial: Kelly Porter, Lisney

Winner Residential: Chloe Carson, Simon Brien Residential