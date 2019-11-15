Beth Robinson: Estate agent who built career after starting as secretary wins top prize at the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards
The founder of estate agency Templeton Robinson has won a top award at the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards, in partnership with Electric Ireland.
Beth Robinson was awarded Property Personality of the Year at the event held at the Crowne Plaza yesterday.
Beth started her career in property as a secretary in Brian Morton & Co estate agents, after which she went on to develop Templeton Robinson.
She went on to grow the company, giving it a presence across Belfast, Lisburn, North Down and further afield. It was also one of the first property firms here to embrace online advertising of homes for sale.
A specialist in all areas of residential property, sales, land and development appraisal and property management, Beth and her senior team now employ almost 60 staff across the region.
The judges awarded Beth the prestigious award "on the basis of proven performance and application of the highest standards within the industry".
They described her as "a true pioneer in the industry sparking the first-time potential house buyers camped outside an office for days to bag a new house and also the first person in Northern Ireland to sell a house online".
They added: "This person is passionate about upskilling and empowering their staff and has developed in-house bespoke training programmes as well as partnering with Ulster University and Queen's University Belfast to help develop young people's careers." Beth was one of 17 winners who were crowned at the glittering ceremony, which was attended by the best in the property business, including architects, residential and commercial agencies, interior designers and more.
One of the top diary dates in the property sector's calendar, the ceremony was hosted by broadcaster Pamela Ballantine, with Belfast comedian Paddy Raff entertaining the 600-strong crowd.
Now in its fifth year, the event rewards the high achievers in the property market, from top names to newcomers and individuals. This year's event received more entries than ever.
The panel tasked with selecting those winners included a number of construction, housing and property experts, who were led by professor Alastair Adair, deputy vice-chancellor of Ulster University.
Speaking at the Property Awards, Sarah Little, publishing director at Belfast Telegraph publisher INM (NI), said: "These awards are very important to the Belfast Telegraph as they highlight and celebrate the many sides of Northern Ireland that we seek to report on daily in print and online. The impact of the property industry is everywhere - it touches our economy, our environment, our heritage and our future."
Mrs Little thanked the 14 sponsors who supported the event, including title sponsor Electric Ireland.
New sponsors this year included Tughans, Propertymark and RG Sinclair and Co Ltd.
The winners and runners-up
Property Personality of the Year
Winner: Beth Robinson, Templeton Robinson
Residential Estate Agency of the Year (Multi Branch)
Winner: Templeton Robinson
Highly Commended: CPS Property
Commercial Estate Agency of the Year
Winner: Lisney
Highly Commended: Savills Ireland
Commercial Development of the Year
Winner: RMI Architects
Property Deal of the Year
Winner: Lotus Property
Highly Commended: Lisney
Commercial Fit-Out
Winner: Kimia Benam Architects Ltd
Residential Estate Agency (Sole Branch)
Winner: Colin Graham Residential
Best Property Management Company
Winner: Gordon Estates Management Limited
Residential Lettings Agency
Winner: Simon Brien Residential
Highly Commended: Pinpoint Property
Residential Development of the Year
Winner: Clanmil Housing Association
Highly Commended: Steadland and Alskea
Best Interior Design of the Year
Winner: Alskea Ltd
Best Property Marketing of the Year
Winner: Barnett Developments
Architectural Practice (Commercial)
Winner: McGurk Architects
Highly Commended: Todd Architects
Architectural Practice (Residential)
Winner: Slemish Design Studio Architects
Innovative Use of Smarthome Technology
Winner: Slemish Design Studio Architects
Young Architect
Winner: Emma Wright, White Ink Architects
Young Agent
Winner Commercial: Kelly Porter, Lisney
Winner Residential: Chloe Carson, Simon Brien Residential