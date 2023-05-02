Business Awards: A great honour for Howard after turbulent years in hospitality

Simon Seaton, director of business banking at Ulster Bank, Margaret Canning, business editor at Belfast Telegraph and Howard Hastings with his award — © Kevin Scott

Hastings Hotels chairman Dr Howard Hastings OBE rejected any suggestion of imminent retirement after he lifted the first accolade of the evening, the Lifetime Achievement Award, at the 2023 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank.

“I’m not ready to go yet,” he said. “However, it’s a significant milestone, especially because the company has a proud history and the last couple of years have been very turbulent.

“The fact we came through it so strongly has been very satisfying.”

The award was “lovely recognition,” Dr Hastings said, following his selection by the panel of judges in the awards.

The panel was led by Clare Guinness, innovation district director at Belfast City Council, in her first foray as judging panel chairperson.

Dr Hastings said: “When you look at the previous award winners, you feel honoured to be in that company.

“That nomination by your peers gives it real credibility.”

US President Joe Biden’s recent stay with his entourage in the company’s five star Grand Central Hotel in Bedford Street, Belfast was “the icing on the cake” for the business, said Dr Hastings.

“He could have stayed anywhere, and he chose us.

“That was quite a thrill, a real excitement when the American cavalcade comes into town and a buzz for everybody involved. It was quite a demanding visit, but the White House was really fulsome in their praise and thanks to the staff.”

Dr Hastings is chairman and shareholder in Northern Ireland’s leading collection of hotels, established by his late father Sir William Hastings in 1966.

Its other properties include the Europa and Stormont in Belfast, Culloden in Cultra, Everglades in Derry and Ballygally Castle and the group has a 50% share in The Merrion in Dublin.

He was awarded an OBE in 2014 for services to Tourism and Hospitality and holds a wealth of qualifications including a Bachelor of Law (Hons) degree from University of Nottingham, and an MSC and DSc from Ulster University. He is also a member of the Chartered Accountants of England and Wales.

Dr Hastings was previously chairman of Visit Belfast, the Northern Ireland Tourist Board, Institute of Directors Northern Ireland and Rockport School.

He has been a board member of cross-border marketing body Tourism Ireland and was the founding president of the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation.

He is also a director of Titanic Belfast and Food NI, and deputy Lieutenant for the County and Borough of Belfast.