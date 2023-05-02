Business Awards: Best Start-Up’s plan for global domination

Best Start-Up/Emerging Business: OBBI Golf Highly Commended: Hubflow

Donna Linehan, client services director at venYou, presents the Best Start-up/Emerging Business award to Gareth Macklin and Chris McAtackney of OBBI Golf at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards — © Kevin Scott

OBBI Golf, which was founded by Gareth Macklin, was named Start-Up/Emerging Business of the Year, a category supported by Queen’s University, Belfast.

The business was set up to simplify safety compliance for sports and recreation clubs worldwide through its digital platform, making compliance obligations manageable and accessible for club managers. The company’s growth has been fuelled by a recent £1.25m investment led by Patrick McAliskey and TechStart Ventures, as well as partnerships with Howden Specialist Insurance Brokers and golfing bodies.

Mr Macklin, the company’s managing director, said: “I am absolutely delighted to have won this award. We started just over a year ago, and to be here surrounded by this calibre of NI people and to win one of the most pivotal awards — it is unbelievable. We cannot explain how much it means.

“Our team is now made up of 17 members, having hired an additional two staff members just last week. For us it’s about taking the team that have been there from the very start, whilst taking in new team members and really pushing forward into new markets.”

The £1.25m funding has allowed OBBI Golf to accelerate growth plans, creating 25 new jobs over the next three years in sales, marketing, customer success and development. Its entry into the golf market began with a £300,000 Innovate UK Smart Grant in 2021, which funded the development of a next-generation safety product for the sports and recreation sectors.

The company has also partnered with a UK university offering a golf club manager degree, presenting a compliance-focused module to final year students.

OBBI serves various Top 100 Golf Clubs across the globe and wants to expand beyond the golfing industry to tap into the vast £10bn sports market. The company has earned itself a reputation as one of Northern Ireland’s most thriving product companies. With potential opportunities in a range of sectors, including horse racing, yachting, rugby, soccer clubs, gyms, and more, the business feels its growth trajectory has only just begun.

The judges panel said: “Working with some of the world’s top golf clubs, OBBI has seen not just significant growth in its customer base in the past 12 months, but also raised a £1.25m investment and gained support from an Innovate UK Smart Grant to support and accelerate growth. Transforming safety and compliance, OBBI’s global domination plans mean it’s one to watch over the coming years.”