Business Awards: Bright future for triple winners Coca-Cola HBC

Outstanding Business of the Year: Coca-Cola HBC Northern Ireland

Eoin Brannigan, editor-in-chief of Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life and Simon Seaton, director of business banking at Ulster Bank, present the Outstanding Business of the Year award to Gillian Shields, Kieran Given and Aimee Hull of Coca-Cola HBC Northern Ireland — © Kevin Scott

Winning Outstanding Business of the Year completed a hat-trick of awards for Coca-Cola HBC at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2023.

The soft drinks manufacturer and supplier employs more than 750 people across the island of Ireland, including 450 colleagues based at its Knockmore Hill, Lisburn site.

Coca-Cola HBC’s heritage in Northern Ireland dates back to 1938. Since 2008, more than £127m has been invested in the facility in Lisburn, including significant support to further Coca-Cola HBC’s goal of achieving net zero by 2040.

Initiatives include environmentally friendly cardboard packaging, water-saving measures and increasing the use of recycled plastic.

In addition to being a significant employer, Coca-Cola HBC actively invests in community partnerships and projects addressing social and environmental issues.

Supporting youth programmes, environmental initiatives and local community activities, which are helping create a better shared future, is a focus.

The company’s ESG leadership has been recognised internationally. In 2022, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices ranked Coca-Cola HBC as the number one global beverage leader in sustainability. It marks the sixth time in seven years the company has been ranked number one in the index and the 12th year in a row it has been ranked in the top three global and European beverage companies.

Acting as a leader in innovation and sustainability across the sector, Coca-Cola HBC lays claim to a bright future in Northern Ireland.

The Knockmore Hill site was significantly the setting for PM Rishi Sunak’s comments calling NI “the world’s most exciting economic zone”.

Picking up the award for Outstanding Business of the Year, a spokesperson for Coca-Cola HBC said: “We are honoured to be here tonight and just so thrilled to have won three awards. We have been in Northern Ireland for over 80 years, playing an integral part in the economy, and we are just thrilled to work here, to support the local economy, to support communities, and we can’t thank you enough for the award.”