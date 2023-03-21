Business Awards: Category will reward career development offered by companies to staff

The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development talks about its support of the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards

The CIPD in Northern Ireland is delighted to sponsor the Employer of the Year category at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards.

New for 2023, this award will go to an organisation that can demonstrate that it has built a great culture. It will have to show that it has created a vibrant workplace and a great place to work, where employees can develop their careers.

Lee Ann Panglea, head of the CIPD in Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for organisations which are investing in their people and their organisation to promote their employer brand — something that’s more important now than ever, with so many employers struggling both to recruit and retain staff.

“Entrants will be able to show that they are growing and retaining talent through offering career development opportunities to employees across the organisation, as well as having a fair approach to reward and recognition.”

“Of course pay and reward are very important, particularly during a cost-of-living crisis, but our research shows that employees equally value a positive working culture, access to flexible working in all its forms, training and development opportunities and efforts to support their health and wellbeing.”

She added: “Many employees have re-evaluated their priorities over the past few years and place much greater value on non-financial elements of their reward package.

“We’re really looking forward to hearing from organisations in Northern Ireland which can demonstrate how investing in these areas is helping them to stand out from the crowd.”

Business Awards 2023

The CIPD is the professional body for HR, L&D, OD and all people professionals and is a leading voice in the call for good work that creates value for everyone.

The CIPD has more than 3,900 members in Northern Ireland.

This year’s flagship CIPD Northern Ireland Annual Conference takes place at the ICC Belfast on May 18. The conference is themed ‘People, Workplaces and Results: Delivering for Your Organisation in Times of Change’.

More than 300 professionals will gather for insights into some of the key areas challenging the profession, including new ways of working, equality, diversity and inclusion, the role of employers in supporting financial wellbeing, trust and employment relations, hybrid working, prioritising self-care to avoid burnout, and much more.

The event includes keynote speakers, panel discussions, case studies and interactive workshops.

Peter Cheese, chief executive of the CIPD, is one of the most sought-after speakers on the future world of work.

His opening keynote will focus on the role of the people profession in improving work and working lives for all.

Stephen Frost, who was head of diversity and inclusion at the London Olympic and Paralympic Games and has taught inclusive leadership at Harvard Business School and advised the British Government and the White House, will offer a compelling argument for why inclusion in a post-Covid workforce is more important than ever.

Closing speaker Laura Willis, from Shine Offline, will consider the impact that a 24/7 culture has on performance, collaboration, work-life balance and wellbeing.

She will share a host of practical adjustments that individuals and teams can make to have a healthier digital workplace culture.

​To enter, go to www.belfasttelegraph/businessawards/enter