Business Awards: Coca-Cola growing responsibly and sustainably

Outstanding Commitment to ESG: Coca-Cola HBC Northern Ireland Highly Commended: Coca-Cola HBC Northern Ireland, Henry Brothers

Graeme McBurney of Almac presents the Outstanding Commitment to ESG award to Coca-Cola HBC’s Kieran Given and Gillian Shields at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards — © Kevin Scott

Attributing its success to a commitment to growing responsibly, a global group boasting a proud 80-year history in Northern Ireland picked up the award for Outstanding Commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG).

ESG priorities are said to be integrated into every aspect of the business for Coca-Cola HBC Northern Ireland. Through the pursuit of NetZeroby40 and Mission 2025 ESG commitments, the firm is positively contributing to society and reducing its environmental impact with science-based targets.

At its manufacturing facility in Knockmore Hill, Lisburn, Coca-Cola has reduced its overall emissions by 60% and by 32% across its value chain in the last decade.

Through investment in recycled plastic, more sustainable cardboard solutions and ‘light-weighting’ of packaging, the soft drinks business has also eliminated 5,000 tonnes of plastic from its supply chain annually since 2018.

Coca-Cola HBC’s stated aim is to create a better shared future by empowering access to equal opportunities and building inclusion.

As a business, it has an ambition to have 50% more women in management positions by 2025, has launched an enhanced maternity and paternity policy, and developed an inclusion network, Come As You Are.

Coca-Cola HBC’s YouthEmpowered programme, delivered in partnership with youth charity YouthAction Northern Ireland is bridging the gap in supports for women and disadvantaged young people who are transitioning back to learning or onwards into the workplace.

Gillian Shields, customer sustainability partnership manager, said: “ESG really is at the heart of our business. It goes across all our functions.

“I’m delighted to have Kieran Given, our supply chain director, here with me as well. If we look at our environmental and social responsibilities, it’s really integrated into our net zero commitment and we’re absolutely thrilled to get this award.”

Judges said that Coca-Cola HBC Northern Ireland’s ESG priorities ”are having a measurable impact on the environment and society”.