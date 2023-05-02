Business Awards: Coca-Cola wins praise for promoting inclusion

Best Use of Digital and/or Social Media: Coca-Cola HBC Northern Ireland Highly Commended: Musgrave Northern Ireland

Cara-Jane Pennell, on behalf of S3 Creative, presents the Best Use of Digital and/or Social Media award to Aimee Hull and Sinead Farrelly of Coca-Cola HBC Northern Ireland at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards — © Kevin Scott

An employer-branding campaign promoting diversity and inclusion and reaching more than 1.7m people on social media has been recognised for Best Use of Digital and/or Social Media.

Coca-Cola HBC Northern Ireland picked up the accolade for its employer campaign recognising that its employees are the best ambassadors for working with the group.

Through social media, Coca-Cola HBC featured real employee stories, bringing to life its culture, values and talent development.

Positioning itself as an organisation that invests in diversity, equity and inclusion, employees illustrated what these policies mean to them, highlighting the company’s enhanced maternity and paternity policies, talent development and career progression opportunities.

Utilising different formats, a variety of employees and focusing on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, the campaign is credited with significantly contributing to the recruitment of 35 new employees as part of Coca-Cola HBC’s £17.5m expansion in Lisburn. In addition, individual metrics and KPIs were delivered across all platforms, while website traffic increased and roles saw improved diversity of applicants. The results are a testament to employees across the organisation, who, as proud ambassadors of Coc,a-Cola HBC, share content across their networks.

Aimee Hull, employer branding and culture programmes manager, said: “I’m absolutely delighted.

“We’ve worked hard to feature real employee stories and have reached over 1.7m people this quarter alone.

“There have been huge results and impact on diversity, and we’re just really proud of our employees sharing their stories.

“We’ve had some really lovely stories about diversity, with a transgender employee sharing their story and somebody sharing their IVF journey — really human stories.”