Business Awards: Continu’s dedication to clients earns it Excellence in Innovation award

Excellence in Innovation: Continu Highly Commended: AG Paving + Building Products, TBC Conversions

Robert McConnell, managing director at Pinnacle Growth Group, presents the Excellence in Innovation award to Alison McFadden, managing director of Continu, at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards — © Kevin Scott

Continu said it was delighted with the recognition it received by winning the Excellence in Innovation award, a category sponsored by Pinnacle Growth Group.

Over 20 years in business, Continu has become a leader in battery energy storage systems (BESS), uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), and remote monitoring systems.

The company is dedicated to ensuring maximum efficiency and uninterrupted operations for its clients.

Managing director Alison McFadden said: “We are thrilled to win the Excellence in Innovation award, which reflects Continu’s commitment to developing cutting-edge and sustainable energy solutions that transform the way businesses consume energy.

“Our innovative approach to integrating sustainability, efficiency, and digital transformation has positioned Continu as a frontrunner in the energy sector, and this award is a validation of our efforts.”

She added: “Our alignment with four United Nations Sustainable Development Goals showcases Continu’s commitment to not only innovate within our industry but also contribute positively to society and the environment”.

Continu has been empowering businesses to overcome energy challenges for many years, providing secure and reliable power when it’s needed most.

With an impressive client base of more than 270 clients, including FTSE-listed businesses and SMEs across a wide range of industries, the business has earned a reputation for excellence.

The company’s leadership has set its sights on exponential growth across the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales, and Europe.

Continu’s relentless pursuit of progress is fuelled by significant investments in research and development, enabling the company to create ground-breaking solutions for its clients.

This drive to push the boundaries is evident in the company’s microgrid project for Swansea University and Northern Ireland’s first remote monitoring system.