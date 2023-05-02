Business Awards: Creating a lasting legacy for women’s football in NI wins IFA accolade for marketing

Excellence in Marketing: Irish Football Association Highly Commended: Beyond Skin Clinic, Henderson Wholesale (SPAR, EUROSPAR & VIVO)

Rajesh Rana, director of Andras House Hotel Group presents the Excellence in Marketing award to Nigel Tilson, senior media officer, IFA and Stephen Bogle, head of sales and marketing, IFA, at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards — © Kevin Scott

A campaign celebrating the success and legacy created by the Northern Ireland senior women’s qualification for Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 netted the Excellence in Marketing award.

The Irish Football Association’s A New Dream campaign was developed to build on its Girls’ and Women’s Strategy, launched in 2019 to further support and foster the development of the girls’ and women’s game.

Qualification of the senior women’s team for Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 provided a unique opportunity to escalate the plans and create a lasting legacy for women’s football in NI.

Taking on an animated style to appeal to a new target audience, the A New Dream campaign was rolled out across outdoor sites throughout NI and was supported across social, online and in person at fan zones both home and away.

An official song was launched, along with two documentaries on the team’s journey, while, closer to home, girls-only summer camps and festivals were delivered to help bring new opportunities into play.

On picking up the award, Stephen Bogle, head of sales and marketing for the IFA, said: “A New Dream celebrates the success and legacy created by the Northern Ireland senior women’s team.

“They’ve inspired a whole new generation of girls and boys to play and watch football and we’re delighted the campaign has been recognised. This is just the start of something very special.”

The judges added: “A New Dream is a very impressive, innovative and creative campaign informed by extensive market research, demonstrating the positive impact and increased profile of the ladies’ campaign and elevating the senior players’ profiles.

“The IFA submission demonstrated a multi-channel approach to achieve its objectives which included maximising support and profile for the NI women’s game, inspiring more girls and women to play football.”