Business Awards: Creating flavours which stand out from the crowd is a winning formula for Copeland Distillery

Food and Drink Company of the Year — The Copeland Distillery Highly Commended: Go Pig or Go Home Ltd, Clandeboye Yoghurt

Niall Keys, senior director retail at Asda, presents the Food and Drink Company of the Year award to Mollie Cooper, Gareth Irvine and Megan Hyde of The Copeland Distillery at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards — © Kevin Scott

An innovative distillery, producing award-winning gins, rum and whiskey “full of coastal spirit” triumphed in the Food and Drink Company of the Year category.

Based in Donaghadee, Co Down, The Copeland Distillery was founded by Gareth Irvine in 2016 following a successful crowdfunding initiative.

Picking up the award, digital marketing manager Megan Hide said: “It’s just incredible. We’ve been through so much and we’ve only been going for about seven years. It’s a massive achievement for us, we’ve done so much, and we’re just really proud.”

The Copeland Distillery is located just yards away from the historic harbour in Donaghadee, overlooking the Copeland Islands. It is home to award-winning classic Irish and navy strength gins, cask-aged rums and a new range of malt and pot-still whiskeys currently maturing prior to release from 2024.

Visitors can also take advantage of a distillery tour, learn more about the spirits or just relax and take some time in the coffee shop.

Copeland’s ethos is based around the four values of taste, innovation, heritage and community, and key to its spirits are flavours which stand out from the crowd.

From cask-aged rums, juniper-prominent fruit distilled gins to its Merchants’ Quay Irish whiskey, Copeland’s focus is on flavour which surprises and delights.

Copeland Irish Gin won the Best Contemporary Gin Trophy at the International Wine & Spirits Competition 2022, the only distillery on the island of Ireland to win a trophy at the competition.

Copeland gin, rum and whiskey is available across NI, the Republic of Ireland and GB and is exported internationally to the USA, Canada, Australia and European markets. Judges said the distillery had grown from very small beginnings and remained rooted in the community.