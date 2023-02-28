Business Awards: Entrepreneurs urged to pitch up for competition

Entrepreneurs in Northern Ireland have been urged to enter the Belfast Telegraph 2023 Business Awards pitching competition.

They could follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner Emma Corbett, who took home the top prize of £2,500 in support from Ulster Bank for pitching her diabetes app, Insurin.

John Ferris, regional ecosystem manager at the Ulster Bank Accelerator programme, said the pitching competition was a personal highlight of the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank.

He said: “Four shortlisted entrepreneurs will present a live business pitch during the awards on Thursday April 27 with guests then taking part in a vote to select a winner.

"The overall winner will receive a cash prize package to further invest in their business as well as a place on Ulster Bank’s Accelerator programme and the opportunity to network with some of the most influential and successful business leaders in Northern Ireland.”

He said the bank wanted to hear from “dynamic, innovative entrepreneurs” who must send their initial one-minute video pitch via WhatsApp to 07841 100025 by 5pm on March 31.

"The Ulster Bank Accelerator team and members of this year’s awards judging panel will shortlist four finalists who will each present a one-minute pitch on the night. The guest audience will then select the ultimate winner with a live vote.”

He said that pitching on stage could be daunting but that it was a skill which could be honed.

“It is a vital tool for any business entrepreneur and when you get it right, it can be the key to unlocking investment or securing growth opportunities.

"The stakes are usually high so it’s natural to find the experience stressful or struggle with nerves.”

He said entrants must keep their pitch to just one-minute as longer entries would not be judged beyond 60 seconds.

He compared a pitch to a trailer for a film. “You create a story to engage people and leave them wanting more. Try not to over-complicate your pitch and remember you need buy in from your audience within the first 10 or 12 seconds.”

Entrants should write down their pitch to start with and aim for 120 to 250 words. “Try to show your personality and tell the story behind the business as this is what will inspire your audience. Avoid using industry-specific jargon or complicated language.

“It's much better to keep things simple and use layman’s terms with real-life examples to illustrate your points."

He added: “It’s an old saying but practice definitely makes perfect. Don’t just practice in your head but rehearse it out loud to your friends and family so that you really get used to performing and take their feedback on board.

“Finally, relax. Be yourself and show confidence — if you don’t believe in your business, why would anyone else?”

Competition goes live on February 28. A one minute video pitch must be sent to WhatsApp 07841 100025 by March 31. The Business Awards ceremony, including the pitching ceremony. takes place on April 27 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast