Business Awards: Go-getting mobile buildings and engineering firms each pick up a gong

Best Small Business of the Year P McVey Mobile Buildings/John J Doyle Highly Commended: Oh So Fabulous Floral Co Ltd

Adrian and Pat McVey from P McVey Mobile Buildings; Emma Meehan, CEO of category sponsor Down Royal Racecourse; Alan Todd and Josephine McCole from John J Doyle Ltd. Both businesses were named joint winners in the Best Small Business of the Year category. — © Kevin Scott

Adrian and Pat McVey from P McVey Mobile Buildings; Emma Meehan, CEO of category sponsor Down Royal Racecourse; Alan Todd and Josephine McCole from John J Doyle. The companies were joint winners of the award for Best Small Business of the Year — © Kevin Scott

P McVey Mobile Buildings and John J Doyle were joint winners of the Best Small Business of the Year.

John J Doyle started out in 1928 in refractory engineering, working in linen mills, shipyards, power stations, foundries, schools and sugar companies.

By 1990, mills and foundries had closed, and the business was insolvent. A new partner was found, Spanish stainless steel chimney manufacturer Dinak, and within a few years John J Doyle had become their biggest customer in Europe and the family firm was saved.

Operations director Josephine McCole said: “Tonight we’re celebrating our 95 years in business. We’re a third-generation company and not only have we faced headwinds, we’ve gone through tornadoes and hurricanes; resilience is in our DNA.”

The judges said: “Despite suffering calamitous damage during the Troubles, the business continued to innovate and expand, finding new products, services and markets. John J Doyle epitomises visionary, determined, local family businesses.”

P McVey Mobile Buildings also won Best Small Business of the Year. The family-owned business is a prominent manufacturer of portable, temporary, and modular buildings.

With an impressive portfolio of clients including the Education Authority, Department of Education in the Republic, HSE Ireland and the NHS, P McVey Building Systems pride themselves on producing high-quality products while remaining environmentally aware.

Director Pat McVey said: “Winning this award is recognition for the hard work, dedication and long hours that my four boys and I, and our employees, have put into the business. We’re a family business and each of our employees are regarded as family.”

Mr McVey began as a sole trader in the 1980s. In 2015, P McVey Building Systems was born, with Pat’s sons Mike, Adrian, Timothy and Shea soon on board.