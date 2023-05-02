Business Awards: Hastings Hotels win hospitality gong for world-class experience

Tourism and Hospitality Company of the Year: Hastings Hotels Highly Commended: McKeever Hotels

Professor Mark Durkin, executive dean at Ulster University Business School, presents the tourism and hospitality company of the year award to James McGinn, Aileen Martin and Claire Lister of Hastings Hotels at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards — © Kevin Scott

Hastings Hotels, one of Northern Ireland’s best-known family businesses, was named Tourism and Hospitality Company of the Year.

Founded in 1966, the business is a leading hotel chain that is committed to offering world-class experiences to its guests.

Throughout the chain’s six properties, which include Belfast’s Stormont, Europa and Grant Central hotels, the company takes pride in providing excellent customer service and ensuring that their “guests are at the heart of everything that we do”.

Chairman Howard Hastings was also awarded the Lifetime Achievement award on the night.

Speaking about the win for Tourism and Hospitality Company of the Year, he said: “This award is well-deserved recognition for the commitment and dedication of our employees across our six hotels and head office.

“As Northern Ireland’s leading collection of hotels, we are proud to lead the way and our people are key to ensuring that we continuously expand and evolve offering the very best experience for our guests.

"I would like to thank every staff member for their hard work and everything they do on a daily basis, that enables us to achieve this prestigious recognition.”

Hastings Hotels also recently took the spotlight in the BBC NI's The Hotel People, a six-part series that followed the teams at four of their hotels as they reopened after the pandemic.

Despite the challenging times, the hospitality company saw this as an opportunity to showcase their excellent service and put Northern Ireland back on the tourism map. The show has been a great success, with each episode attracting around 1.5 million viewers across the UK.

The judging panel said: “This family-owned business is the largest independent hotel group in Northern Ireland. Their hotels deliver a quality service that enhances Northern Ireland’s reputation as a strong tourist destination.

Their support of the local food and drink sector is testimony to their commitment to developing the local economy and the warmth of their welcome, together with the personal touch, provides a first-class experience to visitors from all corners of the world.”

The hotel chain is also leading the way in sustainable tourism with their innovative "Go Green" sustainability policy.

The policy outlines the company's commitment to a sustainable future and the actions they're taking to make it happen.