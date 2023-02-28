Business Awards: How ESG strikes a chord with Almac’s mission to advance human health

Almac Group in Craigavon discusses its support of the Excellence in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) category

The Almac Group is a leader in providing a range of expert services and support across the drug development lifecycle to pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

Headquartered in Craigavon, Almac employs over 6,500 highly-skilled personnel in 18 facilities across the globe including Europe, the US and Asia, almost 4,000 of whom are based in Northern Ireland.

Niall Harkin, executive director, said: “Almac Group’s overarching mission is to advance human health.

“This is the driving force behind everything we do as an organisation. We are wholly invested in rewarding our people, protecting our planet, and contributing to the communities in which we operate.

“As a global leader, it is crucial that we demonstrate our commitment to long-term sustainability goals.”

Almac recently pledged to be net zero by 2045 and to reduce scope one and scope two emissions by 50% before 2030 in line with the United Nations sustainable development goals.

As part of the group’s £200m expansion programme, Almac has committed to constructing new building projects to Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method standards (or appropriate global equivalent).

Mr Harkin added: “Almac’s people are our core asset and being the best employer is extremely important to us.

“We support, develop and reward our employees at every step of their journey with Almac.

“We actively promote practices and initiatives within the business that foster a working environment and culture that is safe, inspiring and inclusive.

“We are proud of the personal and professional development we offer each of our employees, from our higher level apprentices to operations, senior staff and management level roles, up to and including senior director level.

“We are also focused on supporting the health and wellbeing of our local communities. Over the last five years our teams have worked on more than half of all globally-approved drugs.

“In the last three years, Almac has contributed to the global fight against cancer through its work on over 1,400 oncology related projects.

“During the same period, we were honoured to partner with over 30 charitable organisations, chosen by our employees, providing financial support and promoting the health and welfare of the communities where we operate.”

Mr Harkin added: “We are pleased to support the ESG category at this year’s Belfast Telegraph Business Awards, to recognise a company that has demonstrated excellence in this area with an ambitious ESG agenda right at the heart of their organisation.

“I can imagine there will be a wealth of strong entries showcasing a drive towards more sustainable business practices.”