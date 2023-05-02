Business Awards: Musgrave NI praised for long-term support for Action Cancer

Corporate Community Champion: Musgrave Northern Ireland Highly Commended: Northern Ireland Water

Lisa Doherty, head of people and purpose at George Best Belfast City Airport, presents the Corporate Community Champion award to Desi Derby and Louise Tolerton of Musgrave Northern Ireland at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards — © Kevin Scott

The SuperValu and Centra convenience retail brands, part of Musgrave Northern Ireland, are proud to have a long-standing partnership with charity Action Cancer. Now in its 23rd year, the partnership continues to flourish.

Musgrave’s strategy focuses on ‘growing good business’, including being committed to their communities.

The partnership with Action Cancer aligns with their strategy and due to the collective efforts of their colleagues, retail partners and the generosity of customers, the partnership raised £200,000 in 2022 for the charity, exceeding their previous year’s total of £175,000.

Marketing director Desi Derby expressed his delight with winning the award and told us why they have maintained such a long-standing partnership with Action Cancer. He emphasised the “incredible work” that the charity carries out.

“We are absolutely delighted to have won this award. We have a long term partnership with Action Cancer and we have raised £3.7m since we started working with them. This award is also a big recognition for the charity, as much as it is for us.

“Action Cancer carry out amazing work, such as providing health checks and mammograms to women outside of the NHS screening age bracket.

“They also have a great schools programme for kids, which puts a focus on prevention. The idea of this is that if we can get kids to live a healthier life at a young age, we can reduce the risk of cancer further down the line”.

The judges said: “With a more than two-decade long partnership with Action Cancer, Musgrave Northern Ireland’s entry showed not just a record breaking £200,000 in funds raised but the impact delivered by that money in 2022 meant the Big Bus visited more than 100 communities in NI providing reassurance to women across the country and crucially detecting early-stage breast cancers in 10 women with no symptoms.”

Action Cancer is the only UK charity that offers free life-saving breast screening to women aged 40 to 49 years and over 70.