Business Awards: People-centred approach pays huge dividends for NI Water

Employer of the Year: NI Water Highly Commended: MJM Marine Ltd

Vivien Struthers, senior employer solutions manager at CIPD, presents the employer of the year award to Kathy Mulholland, Paula Graham and Alison Sweeney of Northern Ireland Water — © Kevin Scott

Established in 2007, Northern Ireland Water’s team works tirelessly around the clock “in all weathers”.

The company is responsible for providing vital water services in the region, which are essential for safeguarding public health, supporting economic growth, and preserving the environment.

With a commitment to public health protection and critical national infrastructure, it employs over 1,400 highly-skilled and committed individuals across a range of disciplines.

Paula Graham, head of learning and engagement, said: “We are absolutely over the moon to have won Employer of the Year.

“This is the one we really wanted to win. To be shortlisted is an achievement, but to win in the face of such tough competition is amazing.

“We are one big team at Northern Ireland Water, and we deliver one of the most vital services in NI.

“We are a team of over 1,400 people all working toward the same goal.

“We all pulled together to achieve that and deliver our essential service — it was a team effort.”

NI Water places people at the core of its five strategic priorities, with a particular emphasis on its employees.

It strives to provide an exceptional employee experience by empowering its staff to achieve their full potential.

That creates a positive work environment and fosters a culture of growth and development.

The company credits its employees for taking “great pride in their work” and having a strong sense of duty and purpose.

This is reflected in their unwavering dedication to protect public health and the environment.

The long-term contributions of employees to the company are instrumental in making NI Water “a great place to work”.

The judging panel said: “NI Water has been recognised as an example of best practice in business excellence and care for its people through the achievement of numerous business awards.”

They said the firm had provided “clear and tangible outcomes of the people-centred approach despite the challenging budgetary pressures that NI Water faces”.

And the company also said that while many firms were experiencing the ‘great resignation’ post-Covid, its staff turnover was at just 6% in 2022, much of which was down to the retirement of employees.

Average tenure is 18 years, the company said, adding: “People stay.” NI Water said it was proud to have a vital part of everyday life here, adding that it had just had one of its most successful business years to date, exceeding operational, analytical and customer targets.