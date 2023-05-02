Business Awards: ‘Positive people culture’ at Irwin M&E fosters excellence in management

Excellence in the Development of Management and Leadership: Irwin M&E Limited Highly Commended: Kilwaughter Minerals, CDE Global Ltd ubflow

Ann McGregor, chief executive of Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry presents the Excellence in the Development of Management and Leadership award to Adam Robinson and Laura White of Irwin M&E Limited at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards — © Kevin Scott

Irwin M&E, winner of the award for Excellence in the Development of Management and Leadership, attributes its positive people culture to having exceptional leadership.

The company, which is based in Craigavon, believes that strong leadership creates a ripple effect throughout the organisation, resulting in a more positive workplace culture overall.

Speaking about the win, senior bid manager Adam Robinson said: “We are absolutely over the moon to be awarded with this.

"We were glad to be shortlisted but to win is a fantastic achievement. We are ecstatic for our hard work to be recognised in this way.”

HR manager Laura White added: “Over the last 12 months especially, we have put so much effort into our management and leadership. This award is a testament to that, and we are delighted to receive it.”

Founded in 1995, Irwin M&E offers comprehensive mechanical and electrical installation and maintenance services to clients in both public and private sectors throughout the UK and Ireland. The company provides a wide range of services to cater to the varying needs of their clients.

The company believes that building strong, honest partnerships with clients and employees is essential to always ensure fairness and respect for diversity. They are also committed to ensuring the safety and security of their staff, sub-contractors, suppliers, and the general public.

Irwin M&E says that it prioritises innovation and trains its employees to adapt to changes in the industry while striving for excellence. They firmly believe that innovation is the driving force behind solving problems and finding effective solutions.

The judging panel said: “Irwin M&E Limited demonstrated sustained commitment and an innovative approach to building leadership capability across all levels of the organisation.”

They said the company delivered “a wide range of business outcomes, including top line growth, improved attraction and attrition rates, more effective performance management and greater levels of engagement".