Business Awards: Simon Seaton, director of business banking at Ulster Bank praises NI’s business talent

On behalf of Ulster Bank Northern Ireland, it is my pleasure to congratulate the many businesses and individuals who contributed to the success of the 2023 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank.

The awards were a true celebration of the talent of our local companies, businesspeople, and the economy and reminded everyone in the room to tell good stories and spread positive news.

As you read on through the pages of this supplement, you will find no shortage of good news stories and I trust you will find this year’s list of award winners as impressive and inspiring as our panel of judges did.

Each of our 19 award winners have demonstrated strong levels of drive and ingenuity and rightly deserve to be celebrated for all they have achieved. Congratulations also to those companies who collected highly commended certificates and of course everyone who made the shortlist. The awards received a record level of entries this year so to be shortlisted is a huge honour.

Part of our purpose at Ulster Bank is to champion potential. We are passionate about supporting entrepreneurship and innovation and a highlight of the evening for me was the live onstage Pitch Competition, organised by the team from our in-house Entrepreneur Accelerator.

May I pay tribute to the four pitchers who took to the stage and excited the audience with their ideas. I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds for all four.

With so many challenges for businesses to deal with — Brexit, Covid-19, inflation, to name but a few — quite often success gets reframed as resilience. What struck me about this year’s business awards was how important it is to recognise success for exactly what it is, success.

There will always be issues getting in the way of a perfect trading environment and yet the companies and business leaders profiled throughout the business awards have shown us that they can create opportunities, regardless of the conditions.

It is right that the spotlight shone firmly on the applicants throughout the awards evening, but thanks must also be paid to our team of judges, expertly led by Clare Guinness, who took the reins for the first time in 2023. Thanks also to our partners at the Belfast Telegraph, both from the desk and the events team who made the gala evening so successful. It is great to have your support and we appreciate all you do to celebrate local business here.

I hope you enjoy reading more from the winners from across all 19 categories and learning about the great and often pioneering work taking place right across Northern Ireland.

Special congratulations must go to the recipient of our Lifetime Achievement Award, Howard Hastings, and to Coca-Cola HBC on being named Outstanding Business of the Year. We wish you continued success and look forward to reading what comes next.