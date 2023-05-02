Business Awards: SlurryKat is definitely best in its field

Best Medium-Sized Business of the Year: SlurryKat Highly Commended: KME Steelworks Ltd

Darren McDowell, senior partner at Harbinson Mulholland, presents the Best Medium-Sized Business of the Year award to Jonathan Hassin, general manager, SlurryKat at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards — © Kevin Scott

From its beginnings in a field in Co Armagh, SlurryKat is proud to win the Best Medium-Sized Business of the Year.

Founder Garth Cairns started his farm contracting business in the 1990s, providing local farms with silage harvesting and slurry spreading services.

With his design and fabrication skills, he acquired the SlurryKat brand in 2007 and began manufacturing umbilical slurry spreading equipment.

SlurryKat emphasises safe, efficient, and environmentally-friendly use of farm slurry, with innovative designs developed and tested on their own agricultural land.

Cairns Contracting still provides local farm services and serves as a test base for research and development.

After accepting the award from Darren McDowell of sponsor Harbinson Mulholland on behalf of SlurryKat, general manager Jonathan Hassin said: “We are very proud to have been recognised for this award.

“We are a company established from a field in Co Armagh, so it is nice to be recognised for all the hard work put in by our team. It makes a big difference to us all.

“We were delighted to be nominated but to win just makes all of our work worthwhile. From here we will push to keep moving forward.

“Our aim is to keep getting bigger and better at what we do. We want to be the number one farming equipment machine manufacture in the world and that is what we are aiming for.”

SlurryKat is the market leader in slurry spreading equipment for the farming, farm-contracting, and biogas industries.

They offer a range of high-quality products including umbilical systems, pumps, mixers, and nurse tanks.

These products ensure efficient and continuous slurry spreading, optimising soil fertilisation. SlurryKat also offers silage and bale trailers, drop-sided trailers, low loaders, handler buckets, sweepers, and shear grabs to make slurry handling easier and more efficient for their customers.

The judges were impressed by the quality of entrants in this category, but SlurryKat was the stand-out business.

They said: “A great success story of growth from humble beginnings. Their use of cutting-edge technology and investment in research and development was particularly impressive.

“From those humble beginnings the company now has an international presence and client base. A real Northern Ireland success story.”