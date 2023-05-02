Business Awards: Smurfit Kappa Lurgan’s wellness scheme drives a happy workforce

Excellence in Workplace Health & Wellbeing: Smurfit Kappa Lurgan Highly Commended: Finnebrogue Artisan, Musgrave Northern Ireland

Fiona Dowds, head of sales and business development at Kingsbridge Membership Club, presents the Excellence in Workplace Health & Wellbeing award to Kieran McConville and Niamh McCausland of Smurfit Kappa Lurgan — © Kevin Scott

Thinking Outside the Box, an initiative offering health and wellbeing care to employees of Smurfit Kappa Lurgan as well as their families and community, won Excellence in Workplace Health & Wellbeing.

A staff of 165 work over three shifts at the Lurgan site of the paper-based packaging manufacturer.

Smurfit Kappa recognised a need to break down barriers within its traditionally male industry and strive towards a happy and healthy diverse workforce with the motto, ‘creating the future together’.

Placing a focus on the wellbeing, physical and mental health of its employees, Smurfit Kappa adopted a new hybrid working policy for its office staff during the pandemic.

All employees have access to emergency leave, flexi hours for emergencies, discounted gym membership and private health insurance.

A dedicated wellbeing committee and health champions create and drive initiatives, and fully trained mental health first aiders and physical first aiders throughout all shifts.

The wellbeing team has launched It’s Time to Talk, a monthly interview with a colleague on their life outside of work, which has helped everyone with conversation starting points and personal connections.

Mental health first aiders have been readily available on site over the last four years, and the firm recently rebranded its first aid room as a first aid and mental health room. Counselling services are also available via a Lifeworks App, open to employees’ families too.

Smurfit Kappa offers free sanitary products and a virtual menopause café for its growing number of female team members, as well as regular health checks and fitness initiatives for all employees.

Customer service advisor Niamh McCausland said: “We were all delighted to have been shortlisted and then to go on and win this prestigious award, it’s fantastic. Everything we have done and gotten into place hasn’t only come from our wellbeing team but has been an entire plant effort. We will continue to build on our health and wellbeing for our people.”

Judges praised the company for an innovative approach.