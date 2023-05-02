Business Awards: SuperValu in Portstewart ‘absolutely delighted’ to receive recognition after store transformation

Retail Sector Business/Retailer of the Year: SuperValu NI Highly Commended: Born and Bred, Lynch’s Eurospar Skeogee

Retail NI vice-president Helen Wall presents the Retail Sector Business/Retailer of the Year award to Musgrave NI managing director Trevor Magill and head of retail operations Caroline Rowan at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards — © Kevin Scott

SuperValu, a retail brand owned by Musgrave NI, was named Retail Sector Business of the Year at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank.

Its store in Portstewart has undergone a major transformation as part of the SuperValu Rejuvenation Project by Musgrave.

The project aimed to raise costumer service standards and enhance the shopping experience in store to ensure it is second to none.

Musgrave NI invested £1.1m in the store last year, which now features a range of new additions such as a new hot- and cold-deli counter, a Moo’d ice cream bar and an expanded in-shop bakery.

The revitalised store also now features a one-of-a-kind off-licence, stocking premium wine, beer and spirits, as well as a dedicated ‘zero zone’, offering a wide range of alcohol-free drinks options.

The store’s revamp has not only created a better shopping experience for costumers, but has also brought great employment opportunities to the community.

SuperValu Portstewart’s commitment to the community is reflected in its connection with local groups, such as schools and the Portstewart Community Association, organiser of the Red Sails Festival.

The store has also sponsored the planting of 150 trees at St Colum’s Primary School.

Located on a bustling route where there has been a surge of new housing, SuperValu Portstewart is well positioned to serve the local community, including students and holidaymakers, making its prime location convenient for shoppers.

The store’s recognition as Retailer of the Year was met with delight by Caroline Rowan, head of retail operations.

Caroline said: “Following significant investment launching SuperValu rejuvenation at our Portstewart store, we are absolutely delighted to receive this recognition.

“The feedback from both our customers and colleagues working in store has been so positive.

“I would encourage anyone in the area to pop in and have a look around for yourself.”