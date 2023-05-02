Business Awards: Top exporting winner has an edge on the rest

Excellence in Exporting: Belfast Harbour Highly Commended: Almac Group

Michael Robinson, port director of Belfast Harbour, presents the Excellence in Exporting award to Eddie Cuskeran, head of operations, Edge Innovate at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards — © Kevin Scott

A global leader in the design and distribution of equipment used in the quarrying, port handling and recycling industries bagged the top award for Excellence in Exporting.

Co Tyrone-based EDGE Innovate is a family-run business with 170 employees and has boosted its turnover by 14% to £40m in the past year.

Eddie Cuskeran, head of operations, said: “Our success has to be credited to our dynamic, loyal team. They have worked tirelessly, continually improving our process and ensuring a smooth transition through all departments.

“This hard work has helped develop an even better product with reduced lead times which inevitably improved our exports.”

EDGE Innovate exports 99% of its equipment, totalling 278 machines in 2022. It supplies 100 countries across the globe, with a strong presence in North America, Australia, Canada, France and Italy.

Cleanaway in Australia, SIRC in the Middle East and Revaloriza in Chile are among big names working with EDGE, while projects include a fleet of Slyer XLs dispatched to Be’ah in Oman.

In 2022, the company was presented with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise recognising its excellence in International Trade for a second time, as one of only seven companies to achieve two awards.

The business also entered the Belfast Telegraph Top 100 Companies for the first time.

EDGE’s focus is to help customers grow and improve profitability by providing equipment that drives down operational costs while maximising returns.

Its research and development engineers work closely with partners and customers to develop innovative new solutions for the market with, for example, two new products launched at COMPOST 2022 in Austin, Texas generated around £3.1m in sales last year.

A recent focus has been electrification of its offering away from diesel-powered equipment, with three new products to be brought to market in 2023.

Judges said: “EDGE Innovate, a Co Tyrone-based company, is a global leader in the design and distribution of quarrying, port handling and recycling equipment. It exports to more than 100 countries, and is continually engaged in product innovation.”