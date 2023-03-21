Business Awards: Why mid-sized businesses in NI deserve the spotlight

Darren McDowell of Harbinson Mulholland, sponsor of the Medium Sized Business of the Year category, on the importance of our middle-ranking firms

THROUGH a difficult period in world history, the “just getting on with it attitude” of our mid-sized businesses never ceases to amaze me.

Those businesses who employ up to 150 people. Those businesses who are supporting careers, families, and homes. Those businesses who contribute greatly to the communities that they are present in.

Agile and resilient by their very nature, hard work, entrepreneurship, and knowledge has helped these businesses grow into respected local and internationally acclaimed companies. They are often home-grown by nature with ambitions stretching into other markets.

This mighty middle is a very clear and understated strand that runs through the economic foundation of Northern Ireland, fuelled by often unheard success stories with many often in a phase of high growth.

The sector is a critical provider of growth and employment opportunities across the country.

Harbinson Mulholland intends to celebrate these companies, presenting the Best Medium Sized Business Award at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank next month.

Throughout my 25-year career, I’ve been working largely across this part of our economy, and I’ve often thought about how much more successful our mid-size businesses could be if they had access to the right support.

The mighty middle is significantly underserved — they simply don’t enjoy the same level of government support or indeed public interest as start-ups and foreign director investors. There is a failing to recognise their economic contribution and a key advantage that many of these businesses have, in their ability to take a long-term view.

The good news is that they will and indeed have reached high levels of success by themselves and although understandable, it’s a real shame to see support going to the top end of the business scale when mid-sized businesses are being left largely to their own devices.

A key question for us all at the minute is, ‘how do you grow and develop an economy?’

In my experience, one of the most effective ways is to get hands-on, work alongside these businesses and help them fuel their growth.

As a mid-size owner managed firm ourselves, Harbinson Mulholland support entrepreneurs in making key decisions across their entire business life cycle. I believe celebrating the breadth of talent and innovation across our private sector is something we should all embrace.

