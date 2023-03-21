Business Awards: Why sustainability is crucial in how we market ourselves

Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel on why it’s supporting the Excellence in Marketing category

Andrew Wilson, owner-director of Wilson Power & Energy, supplies Andras Hotels director Rajesh Rana and associate director Vicky Green with solar panels for Crowne Plaza Belfast

Crowne Plaza Belfast is proud to be sponsoring the Excellence in Marketing category in the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2023.

The hospitality sector in Northern Ireland has had a strong year and showed steady growth in 2022, after fully reopening. This is testament to the strength of the tourism product here alongside the positive marketing message that has been drawing visitors to these shores.

Tourism NI’s marketing strategy has been based on the Embrace A Giant Spirit campaign, which provides a platform for the sector locally to create and grow brand NI.

Crowne Plaza Belfast is owned and operated by Andras Hotels, Northern Ireland’s largest hotel group. The hotel is operated under franchise with IHG, which is the international hotel group which boasts brands such as InterContinental, Holiday Inn and Staybridge Suites.

Andras Hotels has a total of seven hotel properties that are operated under franchise.

Crowne Plaza

Rajesh Rana, director at Andras Hotels, said that the model works well because the combination of strict brand standards and clear market segmentation makes the brands successful in international markets.

The mantra from the hotels group is that brand consistency is key — one does not want to arrive at a hotel not knowing what level of services or amenities it offers.

At Crowne Plaza Belfast the management team are driving the business forward by focussing on upcoming trends and customer requirements. Front and centre to this is sustainability. The hotel has been bestowed the Green Tourism award, which is an independently verified accreditation. Visit Belfast has adopted Green Tourism as a hallmark for the city and has successfully repositioned it as a top-10 destination in sustainability ranking.

Vicky Green, associate director at Andras Hotels, explained that the Green Tourism award covers all aspects of sustainability, from carbon emissions and recycling to the wellbeing of employees and community engagement.

Crowne Plaza Belfast has partnered with local company Wilson Power & Energy to install solar panels at the hotel. This investment of £380,000 will reduce carbon emissions equivalent to 98,500 litres of petrol every year.

Business Awards 2023

Aligned with this investment the hotel is also installing energy-saving motors for the ventilation systems and electric vehicle charging points.

The future plans for Andras Hotels are to develop a cluster of hotels in the North Coast. The company recently acquired the former Premier Inn at Coleraine and plans to reposition this as an Ibis hotel with an investment of £500,000.

The company is on-site with the refurbishment of the listed former bank building at Main Street, Portrush, which will provide serviced apartments and a café bar.

Later this year, work will start on The Marcus, a four-star hotel also located in Portrush.

In total these projects will consist of an investment of £15m into the local economy.

In Belfast the company has plans for a number of projects, including a new, 130-unit aparthotel which will be branded as Adagio, one of the Accor brands.

Looking forward, Rajesh Rana expressed a strong level of confidence in the tourism and hospitality sector in Northern Ireland.

