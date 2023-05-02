Business Awards: Winner Mark McGillion ‘has put whole life into company’

Young Businessperson of the Year: Mark McGillion, TriEX Ltd Highly Commended: Pragya Sharma – GranLab, Peter McAuley – Nomadic Watches Ltd

Caroline Young, acting vice-president, students and corporate services at Queen’s University, presents the Young Businessperson of the Year award to Mark McGillion of TriEX — © Kevin Scott

Mark McGillion of TriEX was named Young Businessperson of the Year, a category supported by Queen’s University. Founded in 2018, TriEX is an emerging award-winning infrastructure company, specialising in all aspects of electrical and civil engineering.

TriEX is growing across the power industry and completing all types of private, commercial and residential power installations.

The business says that it prides itself on providing clients with an infrastructure partnership that extends far beyond the guaranteed delivery of the project remit.

Mark (29), the company’s managing director, said: “I put my whole life into this business since I was 23, I work every hour that God sends to keep pushing on. It’s fantastic to get some recognition for that.”

He added: “I was nervous when I entered for this award. I really wanted to apply for it for a long time now.

"I was absolutely delighted to find out that I had been shortlisted, and I am even more delighted now to have received the award.

"This is the first time we have been to the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards.

"We travelled down from Coleraine and the whole night has been amazing”.

TriEx says that it has created a reputation for excellence which has resulted in projects with large contractors such as Jones Engineering Group, Suir Engineering and Collins Engineers Inc to innovate the delivery of power and fibre infrastructure across the UK, Ireland and Europe.

Its contracts range from the cradle to grave management of the scheming, installing and commissioning of high voltage supplies, to data centres for companies like Amazon, Facebook and Google. It also operates in utilities infrastructure implementation such as civil engineering and low voltage networks.

Expanding to a team of 16 core employees and an extended network of 25 freelance staff, Mark understands that his success in business centres around his team and the premium level of service that they provide in preparation of, during and after their projects.

The judges remarked: “Under Mark’s direction and guidance, Triex-EV has grown into a market leader in the retail, installation, maintenance, and monitoring of commercial electric vehicle charging points.

"Mark continues to show strong leadership by making a difference through promoting electric vehicles, to create a more sustainable world for future generations.”