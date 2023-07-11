Caring Spirit Award: Gary adds Sunday Life honour to list of accolades

Teacher has been helping people with special needs for 37 years

Rebecca, Gary and Roche Trew at our award show (Photo by Presseye)

Gary Trew wins the Caring Spirit accolade, presented by Gwyneth Compston of Power NI, Tony Christie and UTV's Paul Clark (Photo by Kevin Scott)

Our Caring Spirit Award winner went to help out with the Antrim Gateway Club in 1986 — and 37 years later he’s still there, giving his time to people with special needs.

It’s a labour of love for kind-hearted Gary Trew, who’s spent the best part of 40 years juggling the job with other commitments, including being a teacher and a football coach.

He said: “I’ve just finished 37 years, and I’ll be starting back in September, which will be my 38th year.

“I was an RE teacher in Antrim, and we got a letter through from a young girl who was the leader of the Gateway Club. She was looking for financial help and new members.

“I was in charge of the school charities at the time, and we were heavily involved in international and national charities, but I wanted a wee local one.

“I hadn’t really thought of working with people with learning difficulties, so this came through a religious dimension.

“I came along just to see it with a few pupils, and I liked what I saw and decided to get involved.

“Within a few weeks of starting, the committee asked if I would be the leader.

“They thought I’d have some organisational ability, maybe being a teacher and bringing some young people through.

“I said I’d do it for the rest of the year to see how it would go, and 37 years later I’m still involved.”

During his career he has been involved in cross-community peace-building between schools, “breaking down all sorts of barriers” for them to unite and help the Gateway Club.

Gary continued: “The only sad thing is now we’re not getting young people through in the way we used to get in their droves from Antrim.

“Some of them had skills that we don’t have, like artistic skills and arts and crafts. I’m good with sport, and I’ve taken a lot of them to international games over the years, but getting more people in, that’s what I’m worried about.

“My health hasn’t been good. I had perfect health until last November, so I’ve been very fortunate.

“I’m in charge of the Carnmoney Colts 2012 team. My wee grandson, Owen, plays for them.

“It was Halloween week last year, and we had a dads versus boys football match. I thought, ‘I’ll make my comeback’. I hadn’t played for a long time.

“Within 30 seconds, somebody passed the ball to me and I ruptured my Achilles tendon. I thought I stood on a landmine. I had the cast on for a month, a big boot, and I had to inject myself to avoid clots. Up to Christmas I did so religiously, but over the Christmas period I didn’t inject myself, and that led to a massive clot on my lung. I was taken into Antrim Hospital. It all led to heart issues.

“For someone who was fit as a fiddle, that was a shock.”

Gary at the Antrim Gateway Club

Despite his health problems, Gary shows no signs of stopping, and he hopes his selfless story will encourage others to get involved.

He said: “I keep doing it because I think I make a bit of a difference, particularly for the Gateway Club.

“I’m very worried. I’m 69 and all the other helpers are in their 70s. In a few years’ time will there be a Gateway Club?

“That’s why if there’s a wee bit of publicity with this, it will not do us a button of harm for the Gateway Club.”

Gary has won numerous accolades in the past, including Bill Clinton awarding he and his teacher pal, Seamus McNeill, the President’s Prize at The White House for their cross-community work.

The former foster parent told us he was “proud to be in illustrious company” when lifting our Caring Spirit Award, sponsored by Power NI, which was presented to him by singer Tony Christie and UTV’s Paul Clark.

Anyone who wants to support or volunteer at Antrim Gateway Club can contact Gary on 07886 387817.