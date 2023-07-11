Charity Champion Award: Martial arts teacher Yasmin taking fight to suicide in memory of brother

Dedicated Yasmin on a mission to help families facing despair

Yasmin Geddis wins the Charity Champion Award, presented by Dr Martin Shields, group medical director of Kingsbridge Foundation, alongside actor James Martin of the Oscar-winning short film An Irish Goodbye (Photo by Kevin Scott for Sunday Life)

The world turned upside down for Yasmin Geddis and her parents in 2017 when her younger brother, Zachary, took his own life.

While things will never be the same again, the determined Coleraine woman wants to spare other families from experiencing such pain.

She set up the Zachary Geddis ‘Break The Silence’ Trust in his honour.

The non-profit charitable organisation is dedicated to raising mental health awareness and fighting the stigma surrounding suicide.

Yasmin said: “Zachary was very special to a lot of people. We were very close as siblings. Zachary came out as gay when he was 17, even though I had known since he was younger.

“As a family, we all loved the fact he was gay and embraced it. I was so proud of him because he was truly his authentic self all the time. He didn’t care what anybody else thought of him.

“He was so creative, talented and loving, and extremely beautiful to the eye as well, and that really shone through in his personality. I am extremely lucky to have him as a brother still.”

Zachary, four years Yasmin’s junior, was studying fashion illustration in London when tragedy struck his sister and their parents, Terry and Louise.

Yasmin said: “Zachary had been suffering with his mental health since 14.

“He’d been in and out of the system, and I guess this is where we kind of got the inkling to be able to start an organisation like the Zachary Geddis ‘Break The Silence’ Trust because we, as a family, had really experienced the mental health services within Northern Ireland.

“My mum tells me stories about her banging on the doors of different organisations to try to get him in.

“He had really struggled with panic attacks and social anxiety. Even though he was a social butterfly — people think, ‘That must mean you’re really outgoing’ — he would rather be within himself and he sometimes would be very quiet.

“He suffered with depression. He was on medication. At the age of 18, he was discharged and that was really that. He passed away at the age of 20.

“Zachary was due to come home two days after he passed away in March 2017.”

Zachary Geddis, who died in 2017

Yasmin had to go to London to clear out her brother’s old room.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust (former Spirit of NI winners) helped to bring his body home for his funeral, at which Yasmin gave a eulogy.

She said: “I had never really heard of suicide happening near me, so it was kind of like this new concept and trying to understand that you think he’s made the choice to leave you.

“But now we know he didn’t make that choice. People who are survivors of suicide, like I am, like my mum and dad are, we find it very, very hard.

“That’s the hardest part to come to terms with: the fact that you think they made a choice, that they didn’t want you, that you’re not good enough.”

After a community outpouring of grief, during which others shared their stories of mental health and suicide, and with her admiration for The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust in mind, Yasmin set about helping others.

She said: “I thought, ‘Why don’t I do something so that another sister doesn’t feel the way that I do?’

“Zachary always wanted his name in lights — he was so flamboyant and so glamorous — and I just wanted to do that for him.

“I don’t care if anybody ever remembers me. I just wanted him to have a positive impact on people’s lives.”

With fundraisers and local support, followed by a blog, Yasmin’s mission gathered momentum.

Fast forward to this year, and after more cash raised personally and through the National Lottery and Children in Need, the Zachary Geddis ‘Break The Silence’ Trust has grown to require premises in Coleraine.

Yasmin at the awards show

As well as bespoke counselling services, other initiatives include social hubs for men and women. A helpline was also set up during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yasmin said: “More than 150 clients a week avail of our service. I’ve got 25 team members, most of them voluntary.

“Because of the current climate with the budgets and everything within Northern Ireland, we’re taking a lot of backlog in counselling young people to get them into a place of comfort.

“We do a lot of educational things to be able to kind of inform the families of what to expect because we really went in blind. As a sister, I never really understood.

“I speak to a lot of siblings who have either lost loved ones or their loved ones are going through struggles.

“I hope that I’m able to provide them with some comfort to know we’ve been through it as well, and show that I understand how they feel.

“It would be really easy to say that the trust has been a lifesaver for me, but it doesn’t bring Zachary back. I realised that very early on, but I couldn’t stop because people relied on me.”

Yasmin said she and her family still struggled with their mental health because of their grief, and that the years since Zachary’s death had “been the hardest years of my life”.

But she added: “I remember the first time someone told me I saved their life. The really late nights and really long days were worth it then.”

Her outstanding drive and hard work saw her crowned our Charity Champion, sponsored by Kingsbridge Foundation and presented by James Martin of the Oscar-winning short film An Irish Goodbye.

After a series of miscarriages, Yasmin had some joy to celebrate with the birth of baby boy Zander Zachary in September 2021. She and her fiance, Duane, are planning to marry this December.

Despite her personal commitments — including being a karate instructor, like her dad — she still has ambitious plans to grow the trust over the next decade.

She said: “Don’t be afraid to come forward because that one step in the right direction can change your whole life.”

Find out more about the Zachary Geddis ‘Break The Silence’ Trust through its website, zgbtst.org, and its Facebook and Instagram pages