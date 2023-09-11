Comic Con brings the stars to NI, but no shop talk due to ongoing Hollywood strike

Celebs at Lisburn event happy to chat... just not about their work

Michael Rooker (Henry: Portrait Of A Serial Killer) attends the 2016 San Diego Comic Con as his character in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Hollywood stars were quick to share their favourite things to do here during their appearances at the annual Comic Con Northern Ireland event at the weekend.

Around 10,000 people attended this year’s festival in Lisburn, with the guests including Elijah Wood and Sean Astin of Lord Of The Rings fame, as well as stars of the Twilight franchise.

Many attendees arrived dressed as their favourite characters from comic books, games, movies, TV shows and more.

Watch: Hollywood stars reveal favourite Northern Ireland spots following Comic Con 2023 appearances

Ross Marquand (42), known for voicing the characters of Ultron and Red Skull in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as for his role in the The Walking Dead, revealed: “Every time I come to Northern Ireland I have to go up to the Bushmills distillery, because my friend Alex Thomas is the master blender there.

“She is the most wonderful person and the whole staff is great.

“I like going to the Giant’s Causeway and Dunluce Castle too.

“I always pop over there if I get a chance, and the Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge.

“I love it, I did it for the first time in 2009.”

He added: “I can’t wait to come back here.

“I really want to retire in Ireland at some point in my life. Not sure when that will be as I still have a lot of work to do, but I love this country and I’ve been coming here for 16 years now.

“I can’t get enough of it, I will always find a way to come back to Northern Ireland and Ireland in general.”

Alex McKenna, who plays Sadie Adler in the Red Dead Redemption video game series, has obvious Irish roots with a surname like that.

She said fans had been finding gifts with the name ‘McKenna’ on them and giving them to her at the convention.

“We’re just so happy to be here. Everyone in Lisburn has welcomed us with open arms,” she said.

“The food has been phenomenal and the people are even better.

“It has been uncharacteristically warm, though. I’m really waiting for the Irish weather that I remembered.

“I came to Belfast in 2005, and after Comic Con my best friend is going to meet me and we’re going to take a tour, and maybe rent a car if I can get enough strength to be comfortable driving on the other side of the road — and the other side of the car!”

For Peter Blomquist, who appears alongside McKenna in the Red Dead Redemption games, this is his first visit.

“I’m loving it. I’m going to go to the Titanic museum and I have a reservation to go on a black taxi tour in Belfast,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

While Comic Con united fans with their favourite characters at the Eikon Centre, it was difficult for celebrities to talk about their work due to the ongoing Hollywood strike.

Actors have joined writers on the picket line, sparking an industry-wide shutdown in a row about pay and the impact of artificial intelligence.

As a result, stars are refusing to promote previous and upcoming work.

Michael Rooker, who rose to prominence as the lead character in 1986 movie Henry: Portrait Of A Serial Killer, was also at Comic Con, and offered some advice for aspiring actors.

“Get paid,” he said simply. “There’s always people that are going to want you to do it for nothing.

“You got to make sure you get paid and get your money upfront. I’m not into the whole backend: ‘Oh, you can make this’.

“I’d have my money, we’d do the project and I’d move on. I don’t want to be waiting for a cheque that’s never going to get here, and if you like my work, you hire me again.”

He did admit being an actor “is like a dream come true”, and that working on big projects involves making friendships “that can last a lifetime”.