Creative content is more important than ever, says local production company

Sheridan Pennell of S3 Creative talks about investing in the growth of his new business after 30 years in the film and TV industry

S3 Creative is a live event and video production company that was created just six months ago by leading AV and production specialist, Sheridan Pennell.

Having previously worked for a multinational production company, Sheridan has over 30 years’ experience and understands the full complexities of this fast-paced and ever-changing industry.

Throughout his career, he has worked with leading companies of all sizes and scales at a local level and across the globe.

Seeing a gap in the market for a high-end production company that can offer businesses live connectivity and improved traction, Sheridan launched S3 Creative to deliver creative content for clients and tell their stories through moving pictures.

No stranger to producing television programmes, Sheridan has invested heavily in state of the art equipment such as ARRI, SONY and RED digital cinema cameras which are widely used across the film and television industry.

Sheridan said: “At S3 Creative we are passionate about what we do and how we do it. We recognise video is a vital tool for our clients’ communication strategies and enables them to set their brand or business apart.

“To this end, we invested in an ARRI camera — widely regarded as the industry standard for high-end productions — which enables us to create content which exceeds our clients expectations.”

As well as producing content and videos, S3 Creative also offers specialist equipment such as LED video walls, PA systems, and lighting and sound engineering services to produce live, virtual and hybrid events.

S3 Creative use SRT technology for virtual events, which uses high bandwidth video channel compression that can handle 4k and is used by broadcasters today for the ultimate clarity.

All of this provides clients with the reassurance that they are delivering the best virtual experience when broadcasting globally.

Sheridan added: “It’s an honour for S3 Creative to sponsor the ‘Best Use of Digital and/or Social Media ’ category at this year’s Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank.

“Having worked with the event for a number of years, it’s fantastic to how it has grown and evolved yet continues to recognise local businesses for their achievements.

“With more digital platforms than ever before available to companies to show off their products and services, developing digital or social media campaigns can be an overwhelming task.

"But we’ve seen from previous winners that Northern Ireland firms continue to operate at an exceptionally high standard and I’m sure we will see some very strong entries come forward in this category.

“Everyone at S3 Creative is looking forward to working with the Belfast Telegraph on the production of the awards and also to seeing and celebrating with all of the finalists on the night.”

To find out more about S3 Creative go to www.S3Creative.net