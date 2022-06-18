Downing Street honour for Spirit of NI winners

Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland 2019 Unsung Hero Award winners Diane and Patrick McCourt were singled out for a UK-wide honour by the Prime Minister this week.

The couple, who have fostered more than 250 children in the last 45 years, are to receive A Point of Light Award for their “outstanding” service to the community.

They learned of their latest gong in a phone call from Downing Street this week.

Diane said: “Apparently they had emailed me, but I am not good on the computer and I hadn’t seen the email.”

The unassuming couple have dedicated their lives to caring for children in crisis.

While they are both 72, they have no intention of retiring and spent the last two-and-a-half years during the pandemic caring for a boisterous three-year-old.

The little boy, now aged five, left them just last week, and the couple is now looking forward to a well-earned break with a Mediterranean cruise in July.

Diane said: “I keep saying that we are going to retire and then the social worker tells us about another child in need.

“The house has been so quiet and tidy since our last child left a week ago.

“The social worker said she would be in touch again when we come back from holidays.”

As well as their four children — Adrian (49), Karen (43), Lee (29) and adopted daughter Gina (33) — the couple has two daughters who stayed with them from early childhood into their 20s, sisters Sarah (49) and Martha (46). They also have five grandchildren.

Adrian and Karen were just tots when their parents welcomed their first foster child into their home in 1978.

The family’s Larne home has been a safe haven over the years for any child in need of an urgent placement because Diane and Patrick could never turn anyone away.

They have cared for children of all ages, including many newborn babies.

Diane has been a full-time mum to her children and foster kids, while Patrick worked full-time. Both have been dedicated to the children in their care, trying to give them as fulfilling a childhood as possible.