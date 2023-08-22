Entries now open for the Belfast Telegraph IT Awards 2023

(From left) Noel Brady, founder and managing director of consultancy NB1 Ltd, Ellen Dickson, strategic director of health at Telefónica Tech UK&I and Margaret Canning, business editor at the Belfast Telegraph

Entries are now open for the 2023 Belfast Telegraph IT Awards in partnership with Telefónica Tech UK&I.

It’s the fourth year in which the Belfast Telegraph has held the awards which recognise and celebrate the IT successes of individuals and organisations across Northern Ireland.

There are 17 categories to enter this year, ahead of the closing date on October 4.

Winners will be announced at an event hosted by comedian Neil Delamere at The Mac in Belfast on November 10.

Ellen Dickson, strategic director of health at Telefónica Tech UK&I, said: “We are delighted to be the title sponsor of the IT Awards once again. The partnership demonstrates our dedication to supporting and developing tech talent in Northern Ireland and beyond. They are a great opportunity for us to showcase our global brand and our vision in the local market.

“As a leading digital transformation provider, Telefónica Tech UK&I is proud to be able to support the ever-growing tech sector in Northern Ireland, as the awards recognise the best in the industry.

“Whatever the size of your business, and whether you win an award or not, it is a great opportunity for any company in the IT sector to join together with other tech businesses, gain recognition and build their profile.

“As a fast-paced ever-changing industry, it is vital to learn from each other and grow together in what is a very exciting time for IT in Northern Ireland.”

As well as 17 categories to enter, there are two non-entry categories: Outstanding Contribution to IT Sector, and Overall IT Team or Company of the Year.

There are also two new categories: Excellence in Workplace Health and Wellbeing, and Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Champion of the Year.

The awards are expected to attract entries from across all sectors, with a panel of judges bringing decades of IT acumen and experience to their critiques.

Noel Brady, founder and managing director of consultancy NB1, is chairman of the judging panel.

Mr Brady, also chairman of the Construction Industry Training Board, said he was delighted to lead the judges in their work.

Mr Brady said: “I have been associated with the ICT sector in NI for almost all of my working life of 48 years. It is an honour and a delight to have been asked by the Belfast Telegraph to chair their IT Awards.

“The awards just get better and more popular every year. There are 19 categories this year and I am particularly pleased to see the two new categories.

“One awards Excellence in Workplace Health and Wellbeing and the other identifies a Champion in Diversity, Equality and Inclusion. The award ceremony this year is going to be even more exciting than usual.”

The categories, entry forms and sponsors:

Rapid7 will sponsor the entertainment at the awards.

​The closing date for entries is October 4 at 10am. For more information or details on sponsorship for the IT Awards contact Karen McGarvey by emailing karen.mcgarvey@mediahuis.co.uk