Environmental Hero: Ruby a real force of nature protecting our seas from pollution

‘Marine medic’ honoured at Sunday Life Spirit of NI awards

Ruby Free presented with the Environmental Hero Award by Seaneen Donaghy of Concentrix, alongside Coronation Street's Michael Condron and Channique Sterling-Brown (Photo by Kevin Scott for Sunday Life)

She’s the ‘free’ spirit whose dedication to nature saw her named our Environmental Hero.

Animal lover Ruby Free is so committed to protecting natural habitats that she combines her work with the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) by volunteering to rescue seals and becoming a prominent member of the local branch of Surfers Against Sewage.

The marine conservation charity was established in 1990 in her native Cornwall, but now, thanks to a group of selfless souls it strives to clean up our beaches too.

Ruby taking a dip in the ocean

Ruby, who lives outside Portglenone in Co Antrim, said: “We’ve been operating in Northern Ireland just for the last few years, and it actually started up when we realised that the problems... are actually so much worse than a lot of jurisdictions across the UK and Ireland.

“Across the world, Northern Ireland is ranked 12th worst for biodiversity loss, and puffins are actually predicted to disappear from our shores by the end of the century if we don’t act. All seabirds are at major risk of decline.

“So, we feel that it’s really important to be a prominent voice speaking up about the issues affecting our oceans, from sewage pollution to climate change and everything in between.

“We need to be looking at this bigger picture. It’s not just one issue that’s affecting our marine environment, it’s not just one group of people or one person.

“We need to be looking at this in a holistic way to try and tackle a lot of issues in one go.”

Ruby is a member of Surfers Against Sewage

Ruby shared some examples of the issues affecting our shores and called on people young and old to help make them cleaner and safer for humans and wildlife.

She said: “Over 50% of our biodiversity in Northern Ireland is found under our waters, which is completely out of mind and out of sight, and so we’re trying to bring that world to people.

“For example, I work as a marine mammal medic in my spare time — I have done for the past five years or so — and from disentangling seabirds out of fishing gear to seals that have ingested plastic, there are so many things affecting marine wildlife. We need more protection for them."

She also campaigns on climate change

“We also need people to do their part, because actually so much of this is in our hands, and it’s also about getting people to feel empowered about their local green and blue spaces and changing something in their life that maybe helps reduce carbon emissions or helps reduce litter on beaches.

“What connects us all is that we care for nature and we want things to change. If there’s one thing I hope that happens after these awards it’s that we all try to do a little bit more to help nature.”

Ruby with Craig Holmes at the ceremony (Picture by Kevin Scott)

Her passion saw her named our Environmental Hero, sponsored by Concentrix, presented by Coronation Street stars Channique Sterling-Brown and Michael Condron.

Ruby said: “I really want to dedicate this award to people doing things for nature, but especially to young people.

“I know so many people spending all their time and energy fighting for nature, connecting to nature and just being a real force of change in this world.”

For more information on the work carried out by Ruby and colleagues, visit www.sas.org.uk or search for ‘Surfers Against Sewage: Northern Ireland’ on Facebook