Food NI: Why our support of Grocer Awards does the power of good to the industry

Michele Shirlow, chief executive of Food NI, on why it’s delighted to support the Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards

Food NI is delighted to be headline sponsor of the hugely important Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards, long an annual highlight in the Northern Ireland food calendar.

This sponsorship reflects our own longstanding commitment to the promotion of professional marketing skills within the industry and especially to artisan and smaller processors, a dynamic and increasingly successful sector.

In Northern Ireland, we believe, we create high quality food and drink, which is good for us as individuals as well as being good for the planet, which is why we created the Our food, Power of Good campaign.

It’s fair to say that the quality of marketing here throughout the food processing industry has improved enormously…and, as this year’s entries demonstrate, is continuing to do so.

Food NI: Our Food, Power of Good

I am delighted to report that there’s now recognition in large and especially smaller companies of the business business benefits that flow from effective marketing.

Companies of all sizes and across all categories are now recruiting young marketing graduates and also linking up with our two universities and many further education colleges on support to help them grow business.

As a result, there’s now a more comprehensive marketing eco-system for all companies than even. This support, furthermore, assists companies in key marketing activities such as new product development. I believe that it’s easier than ever before in Northern Ireland to create innovative products for new market opportunities.

At Food NI, we work very closely with companies, the universities and colleges, marketing agencies, and business development bodies to ensure it is as easy as possible for the extension of current marketing skills. We have a team of young marketing graduates on board to assist our member companies in particular.

We have, for instance, supported Invest NI in marketing workshops across the country. Our role has included pinpointing and encouraging smaller companies from our own extensive membership, in particular, to participate in these worthwhile learning occasions. We hope to do a number more in the years ahead.

We’ve also been supporting initiatives by companies to market their produce successfully in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland at trade shows and other events outside Northern Ireland

One of the biggest marketing events in which we take the lead every year is the Royal Ulster Agricultural Show at Balmoral Park, now one of the biggest of its kind in Europe.

Our Food Pavilion at Balmoral, now established as among the most popular and successful features of this superb event, has offered hundreds of companies, especially artisans, including sole traders, and smaller enterprises unrivalled opportunities to market products and to meet potential customers on a face-to-face basis.

We look back too with particularly fond memories to our massively successful Year of Food and Drink in 2016, an initiative which raised the profile of our food and drink here and abroad. It was a massive marketing campaign, one which we would certainly wish to repeat soon.