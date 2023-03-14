Grocer Marketing Awards 2023 celebrate NI food and drink

Entries are now open for the Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards 2023, with Food NI on board as headline award Best Marketing Campaign and title sponsor.

Winners will be recognised at the GroceryAid Grocers’ Ball in the Culloden Hotel & Spa on Friday, June 9.

Featuring 10 categories, the awards will be judged by Ulster University Professor Barry Quinn (panel chair), RN Communications founder Riki Neill, The Open University Ireland director John D’Arcy OBE and Food NI chief executive Michele Shirlow.

Ms Shirlow said: “Northern Ireland’s food and drink offer has completely transformed in recent years into a worldclass sector, showing exceptional resilience throughout the challenges of the pandemic and Brexit.

“Leading the way in sustainability and health, we are now known for our food, power of good. Food NI is delighted to support the awards.”

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, contact karen.mcgarvey@mediahuis.co.uk.

Entries are invited by a deadline of Friday, April 28. Enter here.