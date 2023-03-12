Grocery Marketing Awards set to recognise a resilient, worldclass sector

The Belfast Telegraph Grocer Awards 2023 are launched by Michele Shirlow, sponsor Food NI, and Alyson Magee, Belfast Telegraph

Entries are now open for the Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards 2023, with Food NI on board as title sponsor as well as supporting the headline Best Marketing Campaign accolade.

Winners will be recognised at the GroceryAid Grocers’ Ball in the Culloden Hotel & Spa on Friday, June 9.

Featuring 10 categories, the awards will be judged by Ulster University Professor Barry Quinn (panel chair), RN Communications founder Riki Neill, The Open University Ireland director John D’Arcy OBE and Food NI chief executive Michele Shirlow.

Awards and sponsors include Best Marketing Campaign (Food NI), Leader in Marketing (Hovis), Lorraine Hall Young Marketeer (Forest Feast), Best Sustainability Initiative (Power NI), Best Brand (Henderson Food Machinery), Best New Product Launch/Relaunch (Derry Group), Best CSR Initiative/Charity Partnership (Hunky Dorys) and Best Food Export Marketing (Invest NI).

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the categories of Best Digital Marketing Campaign and Best In-Store Consumer Sales Promotion.

Michele Shirlow, chief executive of Food NI, said: “Northern Ireland’s food and drink offer has completely transformed in recent years into a worldclass sector, showing exceptional resilience throughout the challenges of the pandemic and Brexit. Leading the way in sustainability and health, we are now known for our food, power of good. Food NI is delighted to support the awards.”

Eoin Brannigan, editor in chief of the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life, said: "The Belfast Telegraph is delighted to support the Grocer Marketing Awards, a really powerful brand in the world of grocery in Northern Ireland.

"The Grocers’ Ball, where the winners of the Marketing Awards will be revealed, will be a great night of celebration and an opportunity to recognise the successes of our biggest and most robust food brands."

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, contact karen.mcgarvey@mediahuis.co.uk.

Entries are invited by a deadline of Friday, April 28.