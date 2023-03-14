Growth of premium office firm venYou signals new beginnings

venYou, which is supporting Best Start-Up of the Year in the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards, is entering an exciting new phase

Premium serviced office and business workspace provider, venYou, has announced the addition of a fourth property in its portfolio, Thomas House on James Street South, Belfast

With the arrival of spring signalling growth and new beginnings, it seems appropriate timing that venYou, Belfast’s premium serviced office and business workspace provider, announces the addition of the fourth property in its portfolio, Thomas House.

Located on James Street South in Belfast’s central business district, Thomas House will offer over 1,500 sq ft of open plan workspace across five floors and is an ideal base for modern businesses.

The building is currently undergoing a complete refurbishment that will see venYou’s distinctive and high-quality interiors adorned throughout.

The end result will be the creation of one of the highest spec serviced office locations in Belfast.

The sleek, loft-style offices will feature all the amenities that venYou’s clients have come to associate with its world-class service, including the use of a private boardroom, secure 24/7 access, shower facilities, and executive lounge and breakout space area – all of which will be complemented by venYou’s unrivalled service.

This latest offering from venYou adds to the company’s comprehensive portfolio.

The company operates the flagship Scottish Provident Building, Ascot House and Northern Court, all of which are home to a number of highly respected global organisations and some of Northern Ireland’s most progressive and innovative companies from a breadth of sectors, including recruitment, finance, law, tech and cyber security.

Client services director Donna Linehan said: “Over the last 12 months there has been a significant shift in the way companies and employees expect to work with flexibility, and more attractive workplaces and benefits being at the fore.

"A key feature of our service is that we offer the flexibility and opportunity to create the right combination of office size and 24/7 access, ensuring each individual client has a personalised solution that will enable them to progress their business.

“Unlike conventional office spaces, we do not offer lengthy leases which means that companies can remain flexible and agile and can respond to market changes with ease.

"In addition, we have virtual office packages available for clients who do not have the need for a serviced office, and when they begin to grow and expand, we will work with them to find a suitable office space across one of our four buildings.”

Read more NI firms among the most innovative and resilient, says Wilson Nesbitt

Perhaps one of the best things about situating your company within a venYou serviced office is that the team will take care of all the menial tasks of running a business, enabling companies to concentrate on more important things like promoting innovation, research and collaboration and progressing their business.

It is an exciting time to be based in Belfast’s city centre with the new public transport hub on course for completion over the next two years and the Belfast Region City Deal, a transformative £1bn programme of investment aimed at delivering inclusive economic growth for the region, currently underway that will see continued expansion, improvements and developments, and will attract new businesses to the city.

All of venYou’s properties are ideally located in close proximity to all local transport links, so it is certainly well positioned as the ‘go to’ for premium serviced offices based in the heart of the city.

To find out more about venYou and its services, visit www.venyou.co.uk.

To enter the awards, go to www.belfasttelegraph/businessawards/enter.