Harry Corry backs Best Interior Design of the Year section in Property Awards

Mark Corry says his company is delighted to be sponsors

In its 51 years Harry Corry has evolved to become a one-stop shop for affordable interiors in Northern Ireland.

Famous for its huge range of bedding and curtains, the firm has expanded in recent years to include a new collection of homeware from accessories to furniture.

Contemporary lighting, mirrors and wallpaper, along with soft furnishings such as cushions and throws as well as stylish occasional furniture, can now be found in the company's 51 stores across Ireland and Scotland.

Last year the family-run interiors chain celebrated 50 years in business with a host of great offers designed to thank their loyal customers.

This year they have opened a new store in Coolock on the outskirts of Dublin, and have even more new stores on the way next year.

The company has evolved into a leading high street name since its humble beginnings as a market stall in Belfast set up by Harry Corry in 1948. Today it is managed by Mr Corry's two sons, John and William Corry, and his daughter Anne Hill.

Harry Corry's grandson Mark, who is marketing manager, said the firm was delighted to announce sponsorship of The Best Interior Design of the Year category in this year's Belfast Telegraph Property Awards for the second year in a row.

He said: "Being a local family business we wouldn't be here without the property sector so we are delighted to be part of this huge event for the property industry. Last year's event for a superb celebration of every aspect of the industry and we were delighted to be part of it."

The firm employs over 700 people across 51 stores, nine of which are in Scotland.

It also prides itself on its extensive and high-quality range of products, always offered at value for money prices.

Mark Corry added: "We've never been beaten on price and we offer good quality products and our aim is to give people the chance to buy everything they need for their home under one roof."