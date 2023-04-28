Howard Hastings and Coca-Cola HBC are big winners at Belfast Telegraph Business Awards

Outstanding Business of the Year: Coca-Cola HBC Northern Ireland. Belfast Telegraph Business Awards on April 26th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Coca-Cola HBC Northern Ireland receives the Outstanding Business of the Year Award from Belfast Telegraph editor-in-chief Eoin Brannigan and Simon Seaton, Director of Business Banking at Ulster Bank (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Simon Seaton, Director of Business Banking at Ulster Bank and Margaret Canning Business Editor at Belfast Telegraph presents the lifetime achievement award to Howard Hastings at the Belfast Telegraph business awards on April 27th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Howard Hastings, the chairman of Hastings Hotels in Northern Ireland, has won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank.

And Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn was named Outstanding Business of the Year, capping a glittering night of celebration for the Northern Ireland business world at Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Awards were presented to winners across 17 other categories recognising the achievements of companies and individuals in fields like exporting, innovation, marketing and social media. The event was hosted by BBC NI journalist, Mark Simpson.

Representing Ulster Bank NI, Simon Seaton, Director of Business Banking said: “Once again Ulster Bank was proud to work in partnership with the Belfast Telegraph to deliver this year’s Business Awards which are all about celebrating the exceptional talent and entrepreneurial spirit of business leaders here.

“Each of the winners honoured at the event have demonstrated immense levels of commitment and drive and it is important to recognise the contribution they have made to our local economy.

“On behalf of Ulster Bank, I’d like to pay tribute to the event organisers, our partners at the Belfast Telegraph, and the team of judges for their help in making the awards a success and putting together such a strong showcase for our local business community.”

The judging panel was led by Clare Guinness, innovative district manager at Belfast City Council.

The evening also included a tribute to the late John Simpson, who died recently. John was chairman of the judging panel of the awards for over a decade.

Dr Hastings was praised by the judges for his leadership of the family-owned Hastings Hotels, which spans six venues including the five star Culloden Estate and Spa and Grand Central Hotel and the world-famous Europa Hotel. Hastings Hotels own 50% of the Merrion Hotel in Dublin.

The company, which is fresh from hosting President Joe Biden and his entourage at Belfast’s Grand Central this month, also won the Tourism and Hospitality Company of the Year Award.

Coca-Cola HBC triumphed in two categories, recognised for its Outstanding Contribution to ESB and acclaimed for the Best Use of Digital and/or Social Media.

The judging panel praised the drinks giant for a “clearly defined ESG strategy that is fully embedded in the business” and for showing creative thought and ambition on the ESG agenda.

Eoin Brannigan, Editor-in-Chief at the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life, said: “Congratulations to all the winners, who all deserve tonight’s recognition for their achievements.

"We are extremely grateful to our overall sponsor, Ulster Bank, and to our 17 category sponsors for their amazing support. Clare Guinness and the rest of our judging panel have done a sterling job in going through a record number of entries.

"Business and the economy have gone through a difficult time in a period of record inflation and political instability. But tonight’s winners have demonstrated tremendous resilience, helping create employment and prosperity for NI despite some difficult times.

"It was also important that we paid tribute tonight to the late John Simpson, who was a tireless chairman of the Business Awards judging panel for many years.”

2023 winners: Full list

Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Ulster Bank: Dr Howard Hastings OBE

Outstanding Business of the Year, sponsored by Ulster Bank: Coca-Cola HBC

Retail Sector Business or Retailer of the Year sponsored by Retail NI:SuperValu NI

Excellence in Marketing sponsored by Crowne Plaza Hotel:Irish Football Association

Best Start-up or Emerging Business sponsored by venYou:Obbi Golf

Excellence in Exporting sponsored by Belfast Harbour:EDGE Innovate

Excellence in the Development of Management and Leadership sponsored by Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry: Irwin M&E Lt

Best Use of Digital and/or Social Media sponsored by S3 Creative: Coca-Cola HBC Northern Ireland

Young Businessperson of the Year sponsored by Queen’s University, Belfast: Mark McGillion, TriEX Limited

Excellence in Workplace Health & Wellbeing sponsored by Kingsbridge Membership Club: Smurfit Kappa Lurgan

Corporate Community Champion sponsored by George Best Belfast City Airport: Musgrave Northern Ireland

Best Small Business of the Year sponsored by Down Royal Racecourse: P McVey Mobile Buildings Ltd and John J Doyle Ltd (joint winners)

Best Medium Sized Business of the Year sponsored by Harbinson Mulholland: SlurryKat

Best Large Company of the Year sponsored by Wilson Nesbitt: Musgrave Northern Ireland

Excellence in Innovation sponsored by Pinnacle Growth Group: Continu

Food and Drink Company of the Year sponsored by Asda: The Copeland Distillery

Tourism and Hospitality Company of the Year sponsored by Ulster University Business School:Hastings Hotels

Outstanding Commitment to ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) sponsored by Almac Group: Coca-Cola HBC Northern Ireland

Employer of the Year sponsored by CIPD: Northern Ireland Water