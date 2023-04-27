Howard Hastings wins Lifetime Achievement accolade at Belfast Telegraph Business Awards

Howard Hastings receives the Lifetime Achievement Award. Belfast Telegraph Business Awards on April 26th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Howard Hastings, the chairman of Hastings Hotels, has won the Lifetime Achievement Award in the 2023 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank.

Awards are being presented to winners across 19 categories in total tonight, recognising the achievements of companies and individuals in fields like exporting, innovation, marketing and social media.

The event at Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel is being hosted by BBC NI journalist, Mark Simpson.

The judging panel was led by Clare Guinness, innovative district manager at Belfast City Council.

The evening has also included a tribute to the late John Simpson, who died recently. John was chairman of the judging panel of the awards for over a decade.

Dr Hastings has been presented with the trophy for Lifetime Achievement by Simon Seaton, director of business banking at Ulster Bank, and Margaret Canning, Belfast Telegraph business editor.

Dr Hastings was praised by the judges for his leadership of the family-owned Hastings Hotels, which spans six venues including the five star Culloden Estate and Spa and Grand Central Hotel and the world-famous Europa Hotel. Hastings Hotels own 50% of the Merrion Hotel in Dublin.

The company is fresh from hosting President Joe Biden and his entourage at Belfast’s Grand Central this month.

Dr Howard Hastings is also a shareholder in Hastings Hotels, which was founded by his father Sir Billy.

He was awarded an OBE in 2014 for services to tourism and hospitality and holds qualifications including a Bachelor of Law (Hons) degree from University of Nottingham, and an MSC and DSc from Ulster University. He is also a member of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales.

Dr Hastings was previously the chairman of Visit Belfast, the Northern Ireland Tourist Board, Institute of Directors (IoD) Northern Ireland, and Rockport School.

He has been a board member of cross border marketing body Tourism Ireland and was the founding president of the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation. He is also a director of Titanic Belfast, and Food NI.

Dr Hastings is a deputy Lieutenant for the County and Borough of Belfast.