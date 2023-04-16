Humble Spirit award winner who battled Mournes inferno: ‘I don’t like attention. It’s the same job every other firefighter does’

A number of themes run through the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards in association with Ulster Bank after almost 15 years honouring ordinary people for achieving extraordinary things.

There have been countless heart-warming and life-affirming feats of bravery, generosity and kindness that have been recognised at our gala ceremony each year. But one word has been a constant as we revisit all our worthy winners from last year — humility.

Every one of our 2022 champions were modest but privileged to be celebrated at our special event and Climate Hero Hayley Agnew was testament to that.

She became the face highlighting the heroics of scores of brave firefighters who spent three days tackling a ferocious wildfire on the Mourne Mountains last year.

But like so many of our prize-winners, Kilkeel-based Hayley was a slightly reluctant recipient insofar as she just felt she was doing her job.

Yet the 25-year-old said she was “embracing the award because it’s good for the brigade and it’s good that we’re finally getting that recognition for the hard work we do every year”.

She explained: “We don’t do it for the praise or the acknowledgement but it is nice to get it every once in a while. We sacrifice a lot.”

Last year’s prize was presented to her by Sarah McKay from category sponsor Concentrix, comic legend Tommy Cannon and Coronation Street actor Michael Condron — who plays eco warrior Griff Reynolds.

She said at the time: “I don’t like the attention. I don’t feel like I need it. It’s the same job that every other firefighter does.”

Climate Hero winner Hayley Agnew with sponsor Danielle Rogers of Concentrix, Coronation Street's resident eco-warrior Michael Condron and Tommy Cannon

But while she plays it down as just a “job”, the reality is that the fire that ravaged the slopes of the country’s highest peak Slieve Donard was the biggest challenge of her career, having only joined the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service in 2019.

She said: “It was the biggest I’ve had to tackle. In most of the firefighters’ careers, it probably was. I think it was the first major incident declared in Northern Ireland so it was a big deal, more than 100 firefighters were at it.

“Because it’s so remote, it took most of us an hour-and-a-half walking to get to it, and by the time you get to the fire you’re already busted.

“And then you’ve got a couple of hours’ work on top of that and a couple of hours back down again, it really takes it out of you. We took shovels, or a beater as we call them, and we just beat it out.

“So you have to go right up within inches of the flames, it’s a lot more high-risk than other fires using a hose reel.

“That picture was towards the end of the day, so I’d been at it all day and the sweat was lashing off me — you know, the heat of the flames and it was a really warm day and you’ve the kit on and you’re carrying water and shovels and by the end of it you just want to roll down the hill, you don’t want to walk it, you’re just busted by the end of it.”

Presenters Pamela Ballantine and Q Radio’s Ibe Sesay help launch the Spirit of NI Awards 2023

The award this year has been rebranded as Environmental Hero and recognises an individual or community group which has gone the extra mile to care for and protect the local environment for future generations, and Concentrix are once again on board to support the category.

This year’s ceremony, hosted by UTV’s Pamela Ballantine and Q Radio presenter Ibe Sesay, will be held at the Culloden Resort and Spa in Cultra on June 30.

The deadline for nominations is April 30, and the process for putting someone forward is simple. Just email your nomination to spiritofniawards@sundaylife.co.uk with an explanation of why you think they deserve to be recognised.

Alternatively, you can post nominations to Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, 33 Clarendon Road, Belfast BT1 3BG.