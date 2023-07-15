I’m loving life as PGA pro at Quinta do Lago in Portugal, beams Tára Gribben

Four and a half years ago, Tára Gribben didn’t know where she was going with her life.

After graduating from university with a Sports Management degree and playing in a few amateur golf events around Ireland, the Warrenpoint woman wasn’t sure what her future held.

Fast forward to this morning, where Gribben will wake up to blazing sunshine in Vilamoura before heading out for a busy day’s work at the world-famous Quinta do Lago Golf Resort, where she is one of the club’s leading PGA professionals.

“If someone had said to me four and a half years ago that I would be standing here in Portugal working in the leading resort in Europe, I wouldn’t have believed them. Sometimes I pinch myself,” she smiles.

It’s been an incredible journey for Gribben, who has been through her fair share of hardships in her life, particularly after the passing of one of her biggest supporters, her grandfather, in 2019 – and knowing it was his desire to see her go down the PGA route was what led her down a path that would change her life.

It wasn’t easy. Gribben had to balance a full-time job as well as her studies, and preparing for what sometimes amounted to eight or nine exams a year. But, after four years working at her home club in Warrenpoint, helping in the pro shop and doing some coaching, she was a graduated PGA professional.

“Granda followed me all over and loved watching me play, and he told me so many times he thought I’d be great going down the PGA path, so that’s what I did. It was tough, but I was proud of myself for graduating,” she adds.

And yet, she knew that life in Warrenpoint wasn’t what was her calling. Knowing that she wanted to experience something outside of Northern Ireland, Gribben wasn’t actively looking for roles, but knew that if one came along, she would be interested.

So, when a chance meeting between her cousin Colm Campbell, one of Ireland’s leading amateur golfers, and Quinta do Lago’s head professional Callum Burgess alerted her to the possibility of a job in Portugal, she was quick to enquire.

“Their women’s professional was moving on after having a baby, so there was a position opening up that they hadn’t even advertised for, and after one or two conversations, I had a job offer in front of me!” laughs Gribben.

“I always knew there was a bit of travelling in me and I wanted to experience working abroad, following my dream. I can always picture my dream in my head of teaching in the sun.

“I wasn’t looking, but I knew the time was ready for me to move on, and I wanted to experience elsewhere outside of Warrenpoint and start fresh. I knew at the time it was the right thing, and in the space of a few months, it happened.”

Highly regarded amateur Colm Campbell helped alert his cousin Tára Gribben to a job at the Quinta do Lago Golf Resort in Vilamoura

So, ready to start fresh, Gribben and her partner moved to Portugal in March to take up her new role. And she hasn’t looked back.

“I’d say I was a fairly quiet, reserved person before I came over here, but I’ve developed so much and learned so much. I’m so much more confident now,” she beams.

“It’s completely different. Don’t get me wrong, I had a great four years at Warrenpoint and being a member there my whole life, that was special. But here, I’m teaching, it’s my full-time job. I don’t spend time in the pro shop. And that’s developed me not just as a teacher but in all aspects of life.

“This was my dream, I wanted to be a teacher, and coming here and getting that lifestyle has been amazing.”

Five days a week, Gribben will go through seven or eight lessons a day, working with people from around the world – from holidaymakers from the likes of Belgium, France and the USA to local members from around Quinta do Lago. July and August tend to be her busy months, so she’s geared up for plenty of work right now.

On top of that, she’s started up a women’s group on a Wednesday where she’ll take them out on the course and do coaching while they play, while recently she ran her first Ladies’ event, which went down a storm.

Settling into her team of five at Quinta do Lago has been easy, and it helps when she has world-class facilities at her disposal each day, too, which she admits she loves taking advantage of on her down days.

Working at such a prestigious resort makes the Co Down woman one of the leading professionals in her field, which isn’t too bad when hailing from a town of just 8,700 people. And, while she has lofty ambitions, for now, she has no intention of going anywhere else.

“Ultimately, I’d love to be a head professional somewhere, but I’m loving where I am right now,” grins Gribben.

“It’s been such a journey, battling through things, so to be able to stand here and say I’m proud of myself for a change and I’m where I am, it’s been the best four months I’ve ever had.

“It has been tough. It’s taken me a while to get used to the heat because you’re always outside coaching, so getting acclimatised was a real issue. But I’m so happy with where I am.”