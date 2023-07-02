In pictures: Stars shine at Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland awards night

A galaxy of stars added sparkle to celebrate the deserved winners of this year’s Sunday Life Spirit Of Northern Ireland Award s in partnership with Ulster Bank.

Some of the biggest names from the world of entertainment and sport once again gave up their time to come to the Culloden Hotel for the gala night which honours ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

Ibe Sesay and Pamela at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards

Hosted by UTV’s Pamela Ballantine and Q Radio’s Ibe Sesay, it was music legend Tony Christie who got the event off to an emotional start — premiering the video for his new song, a cover of Thank You for Being a Friend recorded with Sting and Chic’s Nile Rodgers.

The track has been released to mark Thank You Day, which is today, an initiative to recognise the efforts of carers with the proceeds from the single going to the charity Music for Dementia — 80-year-old Tony was diagnosed with the disease last January.

He told the packed audience on Friday night how he realised something wasn’t quite right when his ability to complete crosswords began to falter, but that medicine was helping keep the condition at bay, before proving he still has it as an entertainer by treating the crowd to his classic singalong Is This The Way To Amarillo.

Tony Christie at the awards. Pic: Kevin Scott

Ciaran Hinds, the Game of Thrones actor and star of Oscar-winning movie Belfast, presented an Outstanding Contribution award to Gary Lightbody because of his charity work.

The Snow Patrol frontman’s Lightbody Foundation supports foodbanks, youth, mental health and suicide charities and has delivered more than £1million to those causes. Ciaran Hinds said: “The kind of culture that we are, we were always brought up, no matter what state you were in, we always reached out to other people. You leant a hand.

“You look where people need help and you give that help wherever you can and this is what I see tonight. This is what I see about all these extraordinary people who have been reaching out and all the people coping with the difficulties they have had. I’m just honoured to be from here, that’s all.”

James Martin, Ciaran Hinds and Gary Lightbody at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards. Pic: Kevin Scott

Other stage and screen favourites enjoying the night were Oscar winner James Martin, Birds of a Feather’s Linda Robson, I’m A Celebrity winner Christopher Biggins and Danny O’Carroll — best known as Buster in Mrs Brown’s Boys, whose dad Brendan plays Mrs Brown.

Tony Christie and Christopher Biggins

Married at First Sight Australia expert Mel Schilling, whose husband is from Whitehead, Co Antrim, Strictly Come Dancing’s Debbie McGee, widow of magician Paul Daniels, and Derry Girls’ Leah O’Rourke were other TV names.

Donna Feelan and Debbie McGee

Leah O'Rourke and Brooke Scullion at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards. Pic: Kevin Scott

Soaps were represented once again with Dominic Brunt and Natalie Jamieson from Emmerdale, Hope Street and Coronation Street star Kerri Quinn and fellow Weatherfield actors Channique Sterling- Brown, Michael Condron and Charlie Lawson.

Leah Stirling Jackson,Tony Christie and Channique Sterling-Brown

The Give My Head Peace crew are regulars to the event and this year represented by Damon Quinn, Dan Gordon, who was one of the awards judges, and Tim McGarry — who also had the room in stitches with a stand-up routine during the evening.

Comedian Tim McGarry takes the stage at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards

Another member of the judging panel who was there on the night was influencer and TikTok creator India Sasha.

Tribute was paid to UTV’s Paul Clark who has been celebrating 50 years in journalism this week and he told the crowd he has no plans to retire anytime soon, while himself paying tribute to journalists who have reported in Northern Ireland during the Troubles and beyond.

James Martin and Paul Clark. Pic: Aodhan Roberts

Big names from the world of sport always support the awards and this year saw ex-world champion boxer Ryan Burnett, Ireland rugby ace Jacob Stockdale and former Northern Ireland internationals Gerry Armstrong and Gareth McAuley attend.

Ryan and Lara Burnett

Meanwhile, the music industry was out in force with Radio 1 presenter Dean McCullough, country singer Cliona Hagan and Ireland Eurovision contender Brooke Scullion, while rounding off the night was Thin Lizzy frontman Ricky Warwick with hits like The Boys Are Back In Town.

Highlights of what was such an uplifting event will be broadcast later this month as follows:

Friday 14 July, 9pm: Virgin, channel 159

Friday 14 July, 9pm: Freeview, Channel 7

Monday 17 July, 9pm: Sky, channel 181

Cliona Hagan and Simon Sheerin at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards. Pic: Aodhan Roberts

Dean McCullough and India Sasha at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards. Pic: Kevin Scott