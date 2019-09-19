Innovative RTU backs search for Northern Ireland young architect of the year

RTU has seen the spotlight shine on several high-profile projects in the past year.

The company was delighted to provide its building products for the completion of Queen's University's Biological Sciences building and the launch of Translink's cutting edge Milewater House depot.

This was followed by the completed refurbishment of Hillsborough Castle, opened to the public by the Prince of Wales.

Then, the oldest golf major in the world arrived at Royal Portrush golf course.

The biggest names in the sport, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and winner Shane Lowry, walked the course's extensive Exposa® pathways supplied by RTU.

As managing director, David McIlory, confirms: "There's no better test of your product's quality than a record-breaking crowd at one of the world's largest sporting events."

RTU is an innovative company, always looking to the future and researching new products that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

David McIlory says his firm is delighted to be sponsoring the Young Architect of the Year category in this year's Belfast Telegraph Property Awards.

He said: "At RTU, we believe the continued growth of the construction industry is dependent on nurturing the talent of our young people and encouraging them to forge their careers within the sector.

"This is why we are once again delighted to sponsor the Young Architect of the Year award, a category that showcases the best up-and-coming talent in the province.

"Finding and attracting young people to progress and bring innovation to the sector is essential to Northern Ireland's economic future. Key to retaining this talent is recognising and rewarding those who showcase hard work and commitment. It's why we believe so strongly in this category."

The quality of RTU lies in an expert team that understands construction, and a range which delivers diverse, agile and efficient products.

The company counters the challenges its customers face by offering project-specific solutions, seamless logistics and excellent service that ensures hassle-free delivery and peace of mind.

Its Exposa® range, a beautiful decorative concrete, is the ultimate alternative to traditional paving, asphalt, tarmac and loose gravel.

Exposa® is highly durable, low maintenance, practical, safe and flexible, with a slip-resistant finish that makes it the ideal choice for residential driveways, patios and footpaths, as well as commercial applications in large pedestrianised zones.

Ultraflo® is Ireland's only ready-mixed hemihydrate liquid floor screed. With very low shrinkage, the risk of cracking and movement joint requirements are greatly reduced.

Also, it offers improved energy efficiency and lower running costs with underfloor heating, and being a hemihydrate screed means it requires no buffing/grinding to the floor surface.

Another prime product is Ultracem®, a Portland cement-based, pump-applied liquid floor screed that excels due to its fast-track qualities, as well as the speed and ease of install over traditional sand/cement screeds.

The sheer diversity of Ultracem® is highlighted by its compatibility with all standard floor coverings including tiles, wood, vinyl, carpet and wet areas. In comparison to traditional sand/cement screeds, the thinner application required by Ultracem® increases drying times and can significantly enhance on-site productivity.

Entries for the 2019 Belfast Telegraph Property Awards are now open and businesses are encouraged to begin their submissions here.