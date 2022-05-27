IT company founder Patrick McAliskey and pharma giant Almac Group are worthy winners at Belfast Telegraph Business awards night

Glittering event showcases best of NI business

PHARMA giant Almac Group has been named Overall Business of the Year at the 2022 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank.

And entrepreneur Patrick McAliskey, the co-founder of Novosco, has been honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Almac, which is based in Craigavon, employs over 6,500 people in 18 locations across the globe, including over 3,400 in Northern Ireland.

It’s currently involved in the development of over 300 life-saving drugs in areas including oncology, cardiology, immunology, gene therapy and neurology. It has also supported over 200 separate research projects for Covid-19 vaccines and treatments.

Almac Group is named the Overall Business of the Year at the 2022 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank.

Firms and businesspeople across 16 categories were honoured at the black tie awards ceremony at Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel tonight, attended by around 450 people.

It was the first full Business Awards celebration held by the Belfast Telegraph since 2019.

Mark Crimmins, regional managing director at chief sponsor Ulster Bank NI, said: “Once again Ulster Bank was proud to work in partnership with the Belfast Telegraph to deliver this year’s Business Awards and recognise the exceptional talent and entrepreneurial spirit of business leaders here.

“Each and every one of the winners honoured this evening has shown immense levels of innovation and ambition and rightly deserves to be congratulated on their achievements, particularly in light of the current economic challenges and issues.

“On behalf of Ulster Bank, I’d like to pay tribute to the event organisers, our partners at the Belfast Telegraph, and the team of judges for their help in making the awards a success and putting together such a strong showcase for our local business community.”

Eoin Brannigan, editor-in-chief of the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life, said: “I’d like to congratulate all our winners on their highly-deserved success tonight, including Almac Group for their big win of Overall Business of the Year, and Patrick McAliskey, the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Margaret Canning, Business Editor, Belfast Telegraph and Mark Crimmins, Head of NI, Ulster Bank present the Overall Business of the Year Award to Niall Harkin and colleagues from Almac Group at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Margaret Canning and Mark Crimmins, Ulster Bank present the Overall Business of the Year Award to Niall Harkin from Almac Group at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 26th May 2022 15. Best Large Company of the Year Max Nesbitt, Partner from Wilson Nesbitt presents the Best Large Company of the Year Award to Niall Harkin from the Almac Group at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 26th May 2022 14. Best Medium Sized Business Claire Rutherfrom from Down Royal Racecourse presents the Best Medium Sized Business Award to Terry Moore from Outsource Solutions (NI) Limited at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 26th May 2022 13.Ê Best Established Small Business Clair Gheel from eir evo presents the Best Established Small Business Award to David Ribeiro, Alison Gillan, Elisha Cain, Phillip Weir and Ciaran Meganaghan from ProAxsis Limited at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

“Congratulations to all those who were shortlisted, and a big thank you as well to everyone who entered.

“Thank you to our headline sponsor Ulster Bank for its support, and to all our category sponsors.

“Tonight has been a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the success of businesses in Northern Ireland throughout the challenges of Covid-19 and the post-Brexit period.

“It has also been a really positive experience to be able to hold a full black-tie event this year to celebrate our Business Awards, after two years of holding socially-distanced presentations for our winners,” Mr Brannigan added.

Mr McAliskey co-founded IT company Novosco, which has since been taken over and is now operating as Telefonica Tech UK&I.

He has since opened a craft brewery in Lurgan.

Praising Mr McAliskey, the panel of judges, chaired by Professor Mark Durkin, Executive Dean of the Ulster University Business School, said he was “no stranger to many in the business world”.

“He left school at 17 to join the RAF where he honed his skills in electronics as an airfield technician.

“That led to an obsession with software and a job with FG Wilson.

“He then founded Novosco and grew it into one of Northern Ireland’s best-known and most successful IT companies.

“Under Mr McAliskey’s leadership, Novosco won a landmark £107m contract with Cambridge University Hospitals Trust, was ranked amongst the best companies to work for in the UK, and won Outstanding Business of the Year at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards.

“He also led a series of successful mergers and acquisitions and ultimately a multi-million pound sale.”

The judging panel added: “Today, he is chairman of fast-growing tech firm Outsource Group and non-executive director of food-to-go company Around Noon.

“Passionate about economic development in his home town of Lurgan, he also owns a craft brewery there called Spadetown.”

The 2022 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards Winners

Excellence in Marketing

Connor Diamond, Michelle McCaughran, Jackie O'Neill and Gavin Byers pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Karen McGarvey and Emma Deighan pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Eoin Maguire and Shauna Gallagher pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Quinten Scallon and Gillian Kelly pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Karen McGarvey and Emma Deighan pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Sponsor: NI Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Winner: Andor Technology

Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility

Sponsor: Almac

Winner: Musgrave NI

Excellence in Exporting

Sponsor: Belfast Harbour

Winner: AES Global Ltd

Excellence in the Development of Management and Leadership

Sponsor: Ulster University Business School

Winner: Dowds Electrical (Holdings) Limited

Excellence in Innovation

Sponsor: OSG Cloud

Winner: The Crosslé Car Company Limited

Best Use of Digital and/or Social Media

Sponsor: Sparq

Winner: Sign Source

Retailer of the Year

Sponsor: Retail NI

Winner: Grattan’s Family Greengrocers & Fine Food Store

Excellence in Workplace Health & Wellbeing

Sponsor: Kingsbridge Membership Club

Winner: NI Water

Food/Drink Company of the Year

Sponsor: Asda

Winner: Hinch Distillery

Young Business Person of the Year

Sponsor: Queen’s University Belfast

Winner: Katie Matthews — The Mind Tribe UK

Outstanding Commitment to Climate Action

Sponsor: Ulster Bank

Winner: Henry Bros Ltd

Best Start-up or Emerging Business

Sponsor: VenYou

Winner: Neat

Best Established Small Business

Sponsor: eir evo

Winner: ProAxsis Limited

Best Medium Sized Business

Sponsor: Down Royal Racecourse

Winner: Outsource Solutions (NI) Limited

Best Large Company of the Year

Sponsor: Wilson Nesbitt

Winner: Almac Group

Lifetime Achievement Award

Sponsor: Ulster Bank

Winner: Patrick McAliskey

Overall Business of the Year

Sponsor: Ulster Bank

Winner: Almac Group