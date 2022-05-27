IT company founder Patrick McAliskey and pharma giant Almac Group are worthy winners at Belfast Telegraph Business awards night
Glittering event showcases best of NI business
PHARMA giant Almac Group has been named Overall Business of the Year at the 2022 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank.
And entrepreneur Patrick McAliskey, the co-founder of Novosco, has been honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Almac, which is based in Craigavon, employs over 6,500 people in 18 locations across the globe, including over 3,400 in Northern Ireland.
It’s currently involved in the development of over 300 life-saving drugs in areas including oncology, cardiology, immunology, gene therapy and neurology. It has also supported over 200 separate research projects for Covid-19 vaccines and treatments.
Firms and businesspeople across 16 categories were honoured at the black tie awards ceremony at Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel tonight, attended by around 450 people.
It was the first full Business Awards celebration held by the Belfast Telegraph since 2019.
Mark Crimmins, regional managing director at chief sponsor Ulster Bank NI, said: “Once again Ulster Bank was proud to work in partnership with the Belfast Telegraph to deliver this year’s Business Awards and recognise the exceptional talent and entrepreneurial spirit of business leaders here.
“Each and every one of the winners honoured this evening has shown immense levels of innovation and ambition and rightly deserves to be congratulated on their achievements, particularly in light of the current economic challenges and issues.
“On behalf of Ulster Bank, I’d like to pay tribute to the event organisers, our partners at the Belfast Telegraph, and the team of judges for their help in making the awards a success and putting together such a strong showcase for our local business community.”
Eoin Brannigan, editor-in-chief of the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life, said: “I’d like to congratulate all our winners on their highly-deserved success tonight, including Almac Group for their big win of Overall Business of the Year, and Patrick McAliskey, the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
“Congratulations to all those who were shortlisted, and a big thank you as well to everyone who entered.
“Thank you to our headline sponsor Ulster Bank for its support, and to all our category sponsors.
“Tonight has been a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the success of businesses in Northern Ireland throughout the challenges of Covid-19 and the post-Brexit period.
“It has also been a really positive experience to be able to hold a full black-tie event this year to celebrate our Business Awards, after two years of holding socially-distanced presentations for our winners,” Mr Brannigan added.
Mr McAliskey co-founded IT company Novosco, which has since been taken over and is now operating as Telefonica Tech UK&I.
He has since opened a craft brewery in Lurgan.
Praising Mr McAliskey, the panel of judges, chaired by Professor Mark Durkin, Executive Dean of the Ulster University Business School, said he was “no stranger to many in the business world”.
“He left school at 17 to join the RAF where he honed his skills in electronics as an airfield technician.
“That led to an obsession with software and a job with FG Wilson.
“He then founded Novosco and grew it into one of Northern Ireland’s best-known and most successful IT companies.
“Under Mr McAliskey’s leadership, Novosco won a landmark £107m contract with Cambridge University Hospitals Trust, was ranked amongst the best companies to work for in the UK, and won Outstanding Business of the Year at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards.
“He also led a series of successful mergers and acquisitions and ultimately a multi-million pound sale.”
The judging panel added: “Today, he is chairman of fast-growing tech firm Outsource Group and non-executive director of food-to-go company Around Noon.
“Passionate about economic development in his home town of Lurgan, he also owns a craft brewery there called Spadetown.”
The 2022 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards Winners
Excellence in Marketing
Sponsor: NI Chamber of Commerce & Industry
Winner: Andor Technology
Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility
Sponsor: Almac
Winner: Musgrave NI
Excellence in Exporting
Sponsor: Belfast Harbour
Winner: AES Global Ltd
Excellence in the Development of Management and Leadership
Sponsor: Ulster University Business School
Winner: Dowds Electrical (Holdings) Limited
Excellence in Innovation
Sponsor: OSG Cloud
Winner: The Crosslé Car Company Limited
Best Use of Digital and/or Social Media
Sponsor: Sparq
Winner: Sign Source
Retailer of the Year
Sponsor: Retail NI
Winner: Grattan’s Family Greengrocers & Fine Food Store
Excellence in Workplace Health & Wellbeing
Sponsor: Kingsbridge Membership Club
Winner: NI Water
Food/Drink Company of the Year
Sponsor: Asda
Winner: Hinch Distillery
Young Business Person of the Year
Sponsor: Queen’s University Belfast
Winner: Katie Matthews — The Mind Tribe UK
Outstanding Commitment to Climate Action
Sponsor: Ulster Bank
Winner: Henry Bros Ltd
Best Start-up or Emerging Business
Sponsor: VenYou
Winner: Neat
Best Established Small Business
Sponsor: eir evo
Winner: ProAxsis Limited
Best Medium Sized Business
Sponsor: Down Royal Racecourse
Winner: Outsource Solutions (NI) Limited
Best Large Company of the Year
Sponsor: Wilson Nesbitt
Winner: Almac Group
Lifetime Achievement Award
Sponsor: Ulster Bank
Winner: Patrick McAliskey
Overall Business of the Year
Sponsor: Ulster Bank
Winner: Almac Group