‘It’s great to be appreciated’: Air Ambulance champ backs Sunday Life Spirit of NI Awards

Service founder still on a high after being named our 999 Hero

Rodney Connor with, from left, Shield Accident Management's Monica Hughes, Hope Street's Kerri Quinn and UTV's Paul Clarke at last year's awards

SPIRIT of Northern Ireland winner Rodney Connor was already flying high after being recognised as the driving force behind the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

He was named our 999 Hero at last year’s awards, but the icing on the cake came when he was given the royal seal of approval months later.

Rodney and his wife, Elizabeth, were invited to a royal carol service at Westminster Abbey just before Christmas after his tireless work was recognised at our ceremony.

He told us: “Had I not got that acknowledgement from yourselves, we wouldn’t have got that [invite].

“It was the royal carol service, and Lord Brookeborough invited us, but that came from the coverage you gave us. It was a beautiful occasion.

“Establishing the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and seeing it up in the air and successful meant an awful lot and gave me great satisfaction.

“But to be even considered for your awards, that was something else, and I really appreciated that. To be with all those other good people, it was really something I appreciated very much indeed.

“Unfortunately, we don’t hear enough about the good things in life — we often hear the bad things.

“So, what these awards are doing is great, and the event itself I enjoyed very much indeed.

“That I was considered alongside all those very good people meant a lot to me and my wife.

“It’s nice to be appreciated — it’s very humbling. It restores your faith in humanity and lets you see there are many good people out there who, unfortunately, we don’t hear about very often.

“This gives them recognition, and that is very important and for me. I really appreciated getting the acknowledgement.”

Rodney was presented with his award by actress Kerri Quinn and UTV’s Paul Clarke.

His proud wife said: “It was very important for him to get that award. The awards ceremony was tremendous to be a part of.”

Castlederg-born Rodney dedicated a decade of hard work and commitment to realise his ambition of getting the life-saving service set up.

Since 2017, it has been sent to more than 3,000 emergencies, making a difference to countless people across the community.

He set out on his journey in 2006, when he was the chief executive of the old Fermanagh District Council.

Rodney put his life and soul into making his dream a reality, knowing how vital it would be for rural communities in particular.

His hard work saw him honoured at last year’s Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, in association with Ulster Bank, and he can be proud of the legacy he has built.

Rodney said: “I’m no longer on the board, but I keep in touch with what’s going on. The Air Ambulance has been very successful.

“To think that Northern Ireland was the only part of the United Kingdom that didn’t have one makes it even more satisfying because of the number of people who are benefiting.

“The doctor continues the treatment in flight and decides which hospital is best for the patient to be brought to. When they’re there, they can continue that treatment.

“It’s working exceptionally well. That’s why it’s so important, and you can see how much it is appreciated when you go anywhere, but in particular when you go to rural areas.

“[There have been] parents who have seen their children badly injured, but their situation vastly improves because of the speed of getting the necessary care to them. Even people who have lost loved ones, they know that everything that could have been done was done. That gives them some comfort.”

Rodney said that with the service being a charity, fundraising never stopped, and he hopes media coverage of the awards will go towards raising awareness of what the ambulance does.

He added: “To keep going, we need to raise at least £2million every year. We’re dependent entirely on groups and local people because we are a charity. We’re depending on people’s goodwill.

“The support we’ve had from everyone has been superb. Hopefully, we will continue to be successful in raising our funds.”

The 999 Hero award recognises someone in the emergency services who has gone above and beyond the call of duty.

This year, the category is again sponsored by Shield Accident Management.

Director Monica Hughes said: “The significance of acknowledging last year’s winner, Rodney Connor, who helped the air ambulance attend 3,000 emergencies after more than a decade of hard work and commitment, has reiterated just how robust the people who live in Northern Ireland are.

“From the outset, we chose to sponsor the 999 Hero award as we feel that those selfless people who work for our blue-light services deserve to be celebrated and recognised for the true heroes they are.”

The awards show, hosted by UTV’s Pamela Ballantine and Q Radio presenter Ibe Sesay, will be held at the Culloden Resort and Spa in Cultra on June 30.

