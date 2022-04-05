Kingsbridge: ‘Wellbeing and health lie at the heart of our diamond club’

Category: Excellence in Workplace Health & Wellbeing

Kingsbridge Private Hospital is delighted to sponsor the Excellence in Workplace Health and Wellbeing category at this year’s Belfast Telegraph Business Awards.

The private hospital group fully recognises the importance of health and wellbeing in the workplace, so much so that back in 2018 they launched a corporate membership scheme with the aim of promoting just that.

The Diamond Club, which is due to be relaunched as the Kingsbridge Membership Club next month, is an exclusive corporate membership scheme which allows employers to reward their workforce with discounted rates on private healthcare services within the Kingsbridge Healthcare Group.

The rebranded scheme offers registered members the opportunity to access exclusive and various healthcare benefits at discounted rates through a new online membership hub.

Claire Winter, group marketing manager at Kingsbridge Healthcare Group, said: “Our corporate scheme compliments employees that have existing private medical insurance but is also available and hugely beneficial to those who don’t as it gives rapid access to private medical services at a discounted rate.

“By sponsoring the Workplace Health and Wellbeing category we hope to help highlight the importance of employee wellbeing in the modern workplace and show employers they can help look after and retain staff through membership of our scheme.”

In addition to discounts for private GP appointments, treatments and surgeries, the scheme also offers members access to an exclusive online membership hub.

Here they will be able to contact a team of medical specialists for healthcare advice, gain rapid access to medical referrals and access Wellbeing at Work. The latter includes health and wellbeing events. Cancer awareness and mental health are among the topics covered.

Additional benefits to employers include in-house company training events, discount on training courses, expert led webinars and face-to-face talks on topics such as male and female health.

Membership is available in two tiers. Diamond membership is free and includes the benefits mentioned as standard. Platinum membership carries a monthly subscription cost and is available with limited places.

Additional benefits of being a platinum member include unlimited GP appointments for members and their families, a dedicated text booking service and a dedicated patient liaison officer.

Harbinson Mulholland has been a member of the corporate scheme at Kingsbridge since 2008.

Employee Treena Clarke recently availed of her membership by booking a discounted MRI scan.

“I knew I needed an MRI and I would be waiting a while on an NHS appointment. I checked my membership with Kingsbridge and was delighted to discover that I would receive a substantial discount on a private scan.

“I decided to go for it instead of waiting for a referral and can honestly say I was impressed with the whole experience. I got an appointment within a few days, the team were so nice and understanding.”

Find out more by contacting membership@kingsbridgeprivatehospital.com To enter the awards go to www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/businessawards/enter